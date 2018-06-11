World
i

  ArchDaily
  Competitions
  3. The 2018 EyeEm Photography Awards

The 2018 EyeEm Photography Awards

  • 01:00 - 11 June, 2018
The 2018 EyeEm Photography Awards
The 2018 EyeEm Photography Awards, Linas Vaitonis
Linas Vaitonis

With more than 590,000 submissions in 2017, the EyeEm Photography Awards is the world's largest photography competition for discovering new talents.

The 2018 EyeEm Awards feature nine categories, including a category focused on architecture: "The Architect" where we encourage you to submit interesting lines, shapes, and beautiful spaces in architecture.

Additional categories:

  • The Street Photographer
  • The Photojournalist
  • The Fashion Photographer
  • The Still Life Photographer
  • The Traveler
  • The Great Outdoors
  • The Portraitist
  • The Creative (Focused on the most creative editing/photoshopping in photography)

One lucky photographer of the year will receive a trip to Berlin for the awards ceremony, and all other category winners will receive gear and other prizes.

The EyeEm Awards is free to enter, all you have to do is join the EyeEm platform (Android, iOS or web) and start uploading your photos with the tag [Category Name - Awards 2018].

  • Title

    The 2018 EyeEm Photography Awards

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    EyeEm

  • Submission Deadline

    31/07/2018 17:33

  • Venue

    Berlin

  • Price

    Free
