  Tehran Apartment / Rooydaad Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Tehran Apartment / Rooydaad Architects

  22 January, 2019
Tehran Apartment / Rooydaad Architects
© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

© Arash Ashornia

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment is one of the many apartments in Tehran which was well received by the middle class of the affluent society. This popularity, however, has began to decline with the role-taking of the youth and the pointlessness caused by the inherent verbosity of its style. Fractured walls, minified spaces, bulk forms of the ceilings, incommensurate decorations, diversity of material and color, complete disorder, chaos and verbosity are the features of this familiar style in a significant part of our living spaces.

Floor Plan and Sections
Floor Plan and Sections
© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

On the other hand, the location of the apartments, the light and view, the remarkable per capita of service and communication spaces, the good construction quality, installations, etc. make us not to easily ignore these types of apartments, for the weakness of their architectural style. The logical solution is to use these capacities and revive these spaces, as common in other large cities of the world. Good reconstruction and creating a desirable living conditions according to the status and needs of their residents, seems a practical approach and can be regarded as the design objective.

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

This apartment was one of these apartments; an apartment located in the fourth floor of an eleven-story building on 220 square meters infrastructure. This has supposed to be an apartment for a businessman and his family. An apartment that was their permanent home for the last 14 years and now is supposed to be a Rendezvous for the four members of the family. A family that each continue their life and career in a different corner of the world and are supposed to gather there sometimes. So a task is transforming a neoclassical apartment in to a contemporary space.

Floor Plan Modifications
Floor Plan Modifications
© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

“Light, space, and order” became the pattern of our architecture!
To achieve this idea, for a new life style and appropriate scale, a simple diagram for space organization was drawn. To have a different but bright and legible space experience, a series of open relations was defined alongside each other.

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

Since the occurrence of this apartment was supposed to be these four people not the architecture, the space was defined simple and modest, in a way that the presence of the humans be the decorations of the project and suspension of the space! So adapting it to new lifestyle, reconciling symbolic values with the present demands for comfort and flexibility embodied in the “emptying” of the living space.

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

Our duty was not only create a modern coating for the internal body of the apartment. We tried to modify the operation by restoring the plan geometry and space proportionality and creating a spatial fluidity of the family life to enhance their interaction, besides enhancing the natural lighting of the indoors by eliminating the unnecessary walls and ceilings. To achieve the result, we knocked walls down and reconfigured the layout so that the idea would have better flow.

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

The fact that the apartment was located on the middle floor of a residential building, caused so many limitations, such as fixed structural elements and points, restrictions on installations, and skylight. Nevertheless, it was tried to give the answer to the idea of order, proportionality and fluidity in the best way possible with an artistic, engineering, and management modification of whatever possible, such as fixed installation elements like the guests toilet.

© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia
Details 1
Details 1
© Arash Ashornia
© Arash Ashornia

Project location

Cite: "Tehran Apartment / Rooydaad Architects" 22 Jan 2019. ArchDaily.

