World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

"Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale
Save this picture!
"Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale, Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion

As part of our 2018 Venice Architecture Biennale coverage, we present the completed Russian Pavilion. To read the inital proposal, refer to our previously published post, "Russian Pavilion at 2018 Venice Biennale to Explore Rich Railway History."

The Russian Pavilion highlights the past, present, and future of Russian railways. The exhibition shows railways as a response to a landscape which is in many places uninhabitable, allowing the people who use them to explore Russia's expansive territories.

Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion Courtesy of Anna Mikheeva + 20

Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion

The pavilion space itself has been transformed into a train station, which fills its five "halls" with artwork and multimedia installations designed by contemporary architects.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Anna Mikheeva
Courtesy of Anna Mikheeva
Save this picture!
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Courtesy of The Russian Pavilion
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Anna Mikheeva
Courtesy of Anna Mikheeva

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Kaley Overstreet. ""Station Russia": The Russian Pavilion at the 2018 Venice Biennale" 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895704/station-russia-the-russian-pavilion-at-the-2018-venice-biennale/> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »