CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl

+ 15

Architects Alp’Architecture Sàrl

Location Vollèges, Switzerland

Lead Architects Romain Pellissier

Area 145.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Christophe Voisin

Manufacturers Loading...

Other participants Laurent Berset, Sacha Martin architects More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Built on the fringe of the village of Vollèges, Wallis, Switzerland, this house benefits an amazing view on the valley of Entremont.

The living spaces are all located on the ground floor and the and the living room has a double height under the apparent framework. A car-port and the technical room are located outside of the main volume to maximize the usable space. The rooms and a mezzanine with a balcony on the living are located on the first floor. Three terraces, all offering various qualities of space and sunshine allow to offer outside extensions to all the common spaces.

Compelled by a restraint time and costs limitation, the construction only lasted eight months. The local regulations imposing the use of wood and masonry with an equal share on the facades lead to the a reflection on the way to combine these two materials while avoiding the well-known models.