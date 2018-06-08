World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Alp’Architecture Sàrl
  6. 2015
  7. CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl

CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl

  • 03:00 - 8 June, 2018
CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

© Christophe Voisin

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

Text description provided by the architects. Built on the fringe of the village of Vollèges, Wallis, Switzerland, this house benefits an amazing view on the valley of Entremont.

CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl, © Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

The living spaces are all located on the ground floor and the and the living room has a double height under the apparent framework. A car-port and the technical room are located outside of the main volume to maximize the usable space. The rooms and a mezzanine with a balcony on the living are located on the first floor. Three terraces, all offering various qualities of space and sunshine allow to offer outside extensions to all the common spaces.

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin
1st Floor plan
1st Floor plan
© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

Compelled by a restraint time and costs limitation, the construction only lasted eight months. The local regulations imposing the use of wood and masonry with an equal share on the facades lead to the a reflection on the way to combine these two materials while avoiding the well-known models.

© Christophe Voisin
© Christophe Voisin

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "CRN House / Alp’Architecture Sàrl" 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895614/crn-house-alparchitecture-sarl/> ISSN 0719-8884

