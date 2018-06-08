Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects

+ 23

Architects HYLA Architects

Location Singapore, Singapore

Lead Architect Han Loke Kwang

Project Team Chong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong

Project Year 2017

Photographs Derek Swalwell

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer GCE Consulting Engineers

Main Contractor Praxis Contractors Pte Ltd

Landscape Contractor Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With both the front and rear facing busy roads and the side an old house, this house looks inwards. A triple volume covered but naturally ventilated court with a pool becomes the focus of the internal space.

Save this picture! First and Second Storey Plans

On the side, a sculptural staircase cantilevers from the wall to reach the family room on the second level. The journey continues upwards on another staircase with a stepped planter on the side and lit from above.

The whole house is finished in off-form concrete and grey face brick. The Master bathroom continues this theme, with brick openings that allow ventilation but not views through.

This bathroom, as well as the attic bath, has planting areas that offer a green contrast to the grey scheme. Custom storage units in the living, family, and study echo the concrete and brick geometry of the house.