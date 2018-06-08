World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. HYLA Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects

Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects

  • 00:00 - 8 June, 2018
Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects
Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects, © Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

© Derek Swalwell

  • Architects

    HYLA Architects

  • Location

    Singapore, Singapore

  • Lead Architect

    Han Loke Kwang

  • Project Team

    Chong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Derek Swalwell

  • Structural Engineer

    GCE Consulting Engineers

  • Main Contractor

    Praxis Contractors Pte Ltd

  • Landscape Contractor

    Green Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. With both the front and rear facing busy roads and the side an old house, this house looks inwards. A triple volume covered but naturally ventilated court with a pool becomes the focus of the internal space.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
First and Second Storey Plans
First and Second Storey Plans
© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

On the side, a sculptural staircase cantilevers from the wall to reach the family room on the second level. The journey continues upwards on another staircase with a stepped planter on the side and lit from above.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

The whole house is finished in off-form concrete and grey face brick. The Master bathroom continues this theme, with brick openings that allow ventilation but not views through.

Sections
Sections

This bathroom, as well as the attic bath, has planting areas that offer a green contrast to the grey scheme. Custom storage units in the living, family, and study echo the concrete and brick geometry of the house. 

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Singapore
Cite: "Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects" 08 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895508/surprising-seclusion-hyla-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

