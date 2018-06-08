Surprising Seclusion / HYLA Architects

-
Architects
-
LocationSingapore, Singapore
-
Lead ArchitectHan Loke Kwang
-
Project TeamChong Wen Jin, Thomas Ong
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineerGCE Consulting Engineers
-
Main ContractorPraxis Contractors Pte Ltd
-
Landscape ContractorGreen Forest Landscape Pte Ltd
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. With both the front and rear facing busy roads and the side an old house, this house looks inwards. A triple volume covered but naturally ventilated court with a pool becomes the focus of the internal space.
On the side, a sculptural staircase cantilevers from the wall to reach the family room on the second level. The journey continues upwards on another staircase with a stepped planter on the side and lit from above.
The whole house is finished in off-form concrete and grey face brick. The Master bathroom continues this theme, with brick openings that allow ventilation but not views through.
This bathroom, as well as the attic bath, has planting areas that offer a green contrast to the grey scheme. Custom storage units in the living, family, and study echo the concrete and brick geometry of the house.