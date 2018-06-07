World










  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Kendle Design Collaborative
  6. 2016
  7. Dancing Light House / Kendle Design Collaborative

Dancing Light House / Kendle Design Collaborative

  • 13:00 - 7 June, 2018
Dancing Light House / Kendle Design Collaborative
Dancing Light House / Kendle Design Collaborative, © Alexander Vertikoff
  • Architects

    Kendle Design Collaborative

  • Location

    Paradise Valley, United States

  • Lead Architects

    Brent Kendle

  • Interior Designer

    David Michael Miller

  • Landscape Architect

    GBtwo Landscape Architects

  • Builder

    Desert Star Construction

  • Area

    5600.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
Text description provided by the architects. Desert form, indigenous materials, natural light and mountain views inspire this home. Layered walls of rammed-earth, metal, concrete and glass create a playful collection of organic forms within a natural desert setting while visually articulating the various functions within.

© Alexander Vertikoff
The signature feature of this home is its floating roof canopy, the underside of which is comprised of tectonic-like forms inspired by local geology and monsoon cloud formations. More than just sculpture and protection from the elements, this canopy balances the owner’s desire for both grandeur and coziness, starting low within the interior living spaces and raising dramatically towards the 180 degree mountain view. All lighting and mechanical devises are carefully concealed within the fissures of this feature allowing the form and materials to be the focus.

© Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
Passive features include interior spaces arranged about a central outdoor atrium, allowing modulation of daylight and breeze to provide natural interior comfort.

© Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Alexander Vertikoff
Natural light brings this home to life, seeping in through carefully articulated crevices or reflecting off the strategically located pool, constantly transforming the mood of this home. At times water-reflected light dances across the fractured planes of earth and wood while at other times it provides a Zen-like sense of calm.

© Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
© Alexander Vertikoff
