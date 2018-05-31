World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Dining Hall
  Vietnam
  TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
  2017
  Active Passive Hybrid Design Canteen / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Active Passive Hybrid Design Canteen / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

  20:00 - 31 May, 2018
Active Passive Hybrid Design Canteen / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Active Passive Hybrid Design Canteen / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located in an industrial park at about 1 hour driving from Hanoi, Japanese air conditioning maker DAIKIN made its first production facility with a canteen in Vietnam. In addition to an energy efficient air-conditioning system (active), our main goal was to make optimal use of natural resources like daylight and natural ventilation (passive), together with using local traditional materials and methods in order to provide workers a comfortable gathering space for relaxation and refreshment.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

As a double-skin facade system, the porous brick screens in front of the glass facade allows an appropriate amount of natural light while maintaining the view. The small openings in the brick screen shatter the sunlight, with a play of light and shadow constantly changing throughout the day. A gabled roof is used to make space for the clerestory windows, ensuring sufficient daylight even in the rear of the canteen. During the cooler seasons and hours of each day, the low side awning windows can be opened letting in fresh air.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Based on the principle of stack ventilation, the warmer air will naturally rise up to be exhausted through the clerestory windows creating a natural air circulation flow. This will reduce the frequency in use of air conditioning throughout the year. Various colors are used to create a vibrant and lively interior. Instead of installing a regular ceiling, wooden louvers are used to keep a high ceiling level giving a more spacious and comfortable feeling to the canteen.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

On the exterior facade which faces the main entrance gate, we have created an impressive Vietnamese atmosphere with decorative brick patterns. Traces of craftsman who made each brick screen by hand are visible on the brick texture. The patterns form a contrast with the heaviness of a brick wall especially at night when light and shadow form a stark contrast with the smooth painted walls.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Section/Diagram
Section/Diagram
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Overall, the articulated passive design strategies with Vietnamese traditional materials and construction methods have created a refined façade and comfortable eating space. Additionally, the Hybrid system combining Active design strategies and Passive design strategies has enhanced the use of natural sources and created sustainable architecture suitable for the present Vietnamese tropical climate.

© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Wood Concrete Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Other facilities Dining Hall Vietnam
Cite: "Active Passive Hybrid Design Canteen / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 31 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/895465/active-passive-hybrid-design-canteen-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers/> ISSN 0719-8884

