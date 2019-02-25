House I / Tria Arquitetura

+ 23

Architects Tria Arquitetura

Location Itapetininga, Brazil

Category Houses

Authors Marina Cardoso de Almeida, Sarah Bonanno

Architects in Charge Arq. Marina Cardoso de Almeida, Arq. Sarah Bonanno, Arq. Bruno Araujo (co-autor)

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Julia Ribeiro

Co-Author Bruno Araujo

Text description provided by the architects. Located 114 miles from São Paulo, “House I” was designed to attend a young couple that desired a house with easy maintenance which they could often invite friends and family. The combination of open spaces that allow fluidity, plenty of natural light and natural ventilation resulted in an implantation of overlapping volumes in "I" shape.

The distribution of the program is the main virtue of the project, articulating wide and airy spaces. In the first floor, there are the intimate areas, such as dorms and TV room. Downstairs, there are no divisions between living and kitchen, which brings to the project an open concept and connects people from areas of coexistence. The union of the environments also ensures good natural lighting and cross ventilation, essential for the warmth and comfort of the construction.

Larges glass frames are used to bring out the idea of ampleness. In this way, the visual connection between interior and exterior is maintained even when the windows and doors are closed. The unique lighting, installed under the step between the indoor and outdoor spaces, highlights the main volume so that the house seems to float at night. The choice of materials in their most natural condition, applied punctually, not only contributes to the fluidity of the environments but also highlights the role of architectural solutions.

On the floors, the porcelain tile with burnt cement effect gives the easier maintenance, while the full use of wood in the woodworks offers the feeling of coziness. The combination of these two finishes results in the balance between neutral and earthy tones as well as the timelessness of the project. In addition, the molejo stones with organic pagination are installed so that the hard volume approaches the nature that surrounds it.