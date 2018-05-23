World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Edmonds + Lee Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Gable House / Edmonds + Lee Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Gable House / Edmonds + Lee Architects

  • 09:00 - 23 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Gable House / Edmonds + Lee Architects
Save this picture!
Gable House / Edmonds + Lee Architects, © Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

© Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher © Joe Fletcher + 22

  • Construction

    Devlin McNally

  • Landscape architect

    Garden Route Company

  • Kitchen Design - Cabinet Maker

    Sozo Studio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. A creative collaboration between Edmonds + Lee Architects and a designer client leads to a surprising, light renovation of an old San Francisco Victorian. An emphasis on the procession of rooms (rather than the more typical open floorplan) and a celebration of the pitched roof (rather than the flat ceiling implemented in most renovations) results in an airy space that serves as a backdrop for a well-designed life.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

The Gable House, a 3,000 sqft renovation and expansion is a seamless homage to modern Scandinavian aesthetics. Sourcing not only aesthetically from the region but also literally, the Dinesen Douglas Fir that the flooring a stunning highlight of the home was shipped in from Denmark, special ordered as extra long planks to maintain an utterly seamless living room. The architects call the individual spaces “stages,” each room made to showcase the client’s favorite objects: works by Arne Jacobsen, Carl Hansen, and B&B Italia.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Ground + First Floor Plans
Ground + First Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

Sharing a design sensibility with the client gave the architects a platform from which to depart from the aesthetic and spatial norms for Victorian renovations in SF, where clients often want to disrupt any divisions between kitchen/ dining/ living room areas to make one big, grand, open space. Instead, ELA opted for a series of carefully choreographed rooms that simply draw visitors through the house, with each room offering a different experience. These rooms are anchored by only the lightest of moments— what the architects call a “hearth cube,” tethered on the ground floor by the fireplace in the living room and pulled through the house by the staircase, tying the floors together with a delicate glass wall that winds its way through the house alongside the staircase.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher
Save this picture!
Second + Third Floor Plans
Second + Third Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

At the top of this procession is a celebration of the original architecture of the building: a moment of jubilance that sets the home apart from the flat ceiling typical of modern renovations. The attic of the Gable House instead reflects and honors its pitched roof, featuring skylights and a playful approach to cove lighting. The end result is a house airy with effortless, timeless, tactile minimalism.

Save this picture!
© Joe Fletcher
© Joe Fletcher

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation United States
Cite: "Gable House / Edmonds + Lee Architects" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894883/gable-house-edmonds-plus-lee-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »