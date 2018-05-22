Venue Hotel / Aline Architect

+ 20

Architects Aline Architect

Location 24 Tôn Đản, Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa 650000, Vietnam

Architect in Charge Le Minh Duc

Design Team Vu Dinh Phuc, Dang Quynh Le

Area 3150.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineer Tran Viet Oanh

Building Contractor Nhan Hoa JSC

Investor Dong Gia Thinh Joint Stock Company

Land Area 165 m2

Floor Height 19 floors More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the central square of Nha Trang City, the building stands out among regular square blocks. The façade area is quite narrow, so the architect has transformed the monotonous glasses into colorful "walles". A part of elevation space is used as a place to plant trees, as a result, it creates "green" balconies, brings the comfort feelings to the users. The façade area is quite narrow but the land plot is such a corner plot so the whole room is designed to receive direct natural wind and sunlight. All rooms come with sea views.

From the perspective of architects, we always want a building that impresses visitors from viewing angles, feelings to the use which need to be most comfortable and convenient. Reducing the construction cost and operation of the building are also paid attention, so all the materials in the building are purely local materials, solar cells that provide adequate hot water for all the rooms, lighting system, there are 100% of rooms receiving direct lighting, so it minimizes the use of electricity.

After the research process on climate in Nha Trang, we shall offer solutions as follows:

The South elevation will suffer the least impact from the sun, so the architectural solution will extend the entire doors toward this direction. Similarly, the hotel rooms are also facing the south for enjoying the wind and natural light. Due to narrow elevation (7m) with the large height (60m), so the building toward the east and south (main view) is processed in the form of connection, transition, and interference, to relieve the sense of proportion and townhouse form for the building.

In all hotel rooms, the building elevation is inspired by a traditional roof (sloped roof tiles) and stylized in combination with green tree pots that are arranged sequentially in a chain to create a crystal form for covering the entire building with more than 120 pots cleverly arranged throughout the entire elevation. Therefore, when in the room, visitors will feel the light and green trees in combination with the views through the windows like a house, eliminating the feelings of dryness and facilitating the intimate relationship.