Venue Hotel / Aline Architect

-
Architects
-
Location24 Tôn Đản, Lộc Thọ, Thành phố Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa 650000, Vietnam
-
Architect in ChargeLe Minh Duc
-
Design TeamVu Dinh Phuc, Dang Quynh Le
-
Area3150.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineerTran Viet Oanh
-
Building ContractorNhan Hoa JSC
-
InvestorDong Gia Thinh Joint Stock Company
-
Land Area165 m2
-
Floor Height19 floors
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the central square of Nha Trang City, the building stands out among regular square blocks. The façade area is quite narrow, so the architect has transformed the monotonous glasses into colorful "walles". A part of elevation space is used as a place to plant trees, as a result, it creates "green" balconies, brings the comfort feelings to the users. The façade area is quite narrow but the land plot is such a corner plot so the whole room is designed to receive direct natural wind and sunlight. All rooms come with sea views.
From the perspective of architects, we always want a building that impresses visitors from viewing angles, feelings to the use which need to be most comfortable and convenient. Reducing the construction cost and operation of the building are also paid attention, so all the materials in the building are purely local materials, solar cells that provide adequate hot water for all the rooms, lighting system, there are 100% of rooms receiving direct lighting, so it minimizes the use of electricity.
After the research process on climate in Nha Trang, we shall offer solutions as follows:
The South elevation will suffer the least impact from the sun, so the architectural solution will extend the entire doors toward this direction. Similarly, the hotel rooms are also facing the south for enjoying the wind and natural light. Due to narrow elevation (7m) with the large height (60m), so the building toward the east and south (main view) is processed in the form of connection, transition, and interference, to relieve the sense of proportion and townhouse form for the building.
In all hotel rooms, the building elevation is inspired by a traditional roof (sloped roof tiles) and stylized in combination with green tree pots that are arranged sequentially in a chain to create a crystal form for covering the entire building with more than 120 pots cleverly arranged throughout the entire elevation. Therefore, when in the room, visitors will feel the light and green trees in combination with the views through the windows like a house, eliminating the feelings of dryness and facilitating the intimate relationship.