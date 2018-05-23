World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Meet NINO, the Edgy, Brutalist Gnome

Meet NINO, the Edgy, Brutalist Gnome

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Meet NINO, the Edgy, Brutalist Gnome
Save this picture!
Meet NINO, the Edgy, Brutalist Gnome, Courtesy of Plato Design
Courtesy of Plato Design

If you think you’ve seen this handsome fella before, you have; except he was wearing a flashy red hat and an old blue robe, attempting to protect your house from thieves. Luckily, gnomes have gotten quite the modern makeover. Thanks to the collaboration between Plato Design and designer Pellegrino Cucciniello, you can finally get rid of the kitschy little guy, and replace him with NINO, the modern, brutalist gnome. 

Courtesy of Plato Design Courtesy of Plato Design Courtesy of Plato Design Courtesy of Plato Design + 23

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plato Design
Courtesy of Plato Design

NINO Gnomes are a collection of cement-made geometric abstractions, suitable for both outdoors and indoors. NINO's refined material and detailed geometric design (available in grey, white, and pink) can easily secure a place on the living room shelf, next to the frames and vases.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plato Design
Courtesy of Plato Design

The designers behind the new gnomes explain that NINO is an experiment in changing people’s perception. “The challenge set out by the NINO project is that of overturning the perception of an object by working solely on language and imagery, not on its function,” they wrote in a design statement.

While we're not sure what a gnome's function is... we do know that we have a new member in our house and garden, and his name is NINO.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Plato Design
Courtesy of Plato Design

News via: Plato Design

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News Films & Architecture
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Meet NINO, the Edgy, Brutalist Gnome" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894808/meet-nino-the-edgy-brutalist-gnome/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »