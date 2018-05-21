World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Spa
  4. India
  5. PLAYGROUP Studio
  6. 2016
  7. Manja Spa / PLAYGROUP Studio + AHCPL

Manja Spa / PLAYGROUP Studio + AHCPL

  • 22:00 - 21 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Manja Spa / PLAYGROUP Studio + AHCPL
Save this picture!
Manja Spa / PLAYGROUP Studio + AHCPL, © Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

© Ravindra Kanade © Ravindra Kanade © Ravindra Kanade © Ravindra Kanade + 24

  • Architects

    AHCPL, PLAYGROUP Studio

  • Location

    Mysore - Madikeri Rd, Kannanda Bane, Ibnivalvadi Rural, Karnataka 571201, India

  • Lead Architect

    Harsh Patel

  • Area

    6000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ravindra Kanade

  • Master Planning + Structural + HVAC

    Abdul Hameed Consultants Pvt Ltd.

  • Interior Design

    Rajesh Patel Consultants

  • Civil Contractor

    KAP Constructions

  • Structural Glass

    Excel

  • Client

    IBNII Resort
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by dense foliage around, the Spa complex at IBNII Resort was chosen to be located in one of the few clearings in the forest where, coffee estate workers’ quarters, once stood. The complex is designed as fragmented blocks, floating within a central water body, connected through elevated walkways. The intention was to connect distinct architectural spaces, uniquely, to natural elements – central court to the sky above, Massage rooms to the pond and corridors to the forest. 

Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

The most unique feature of the design, is the steep 45-degree single lean-to roofs, the eaves of which almost touch the water below. They are designed on either side of the central courtyard converging into the water and opening the central space to the expanse of clear skies, which is a rare experience within the 110 acres, densely forested, site that this resort is located in.

Save this picture!
Section 1
Section 1
Save this picture!
Section 2
Section 2

These roofs practically act as the walls to the massage rooms, directing one’s view down to the water body and effectively sheltering the privacy of the user by cutting the view from the courtyard and the corridors outside. Natural light is brought into these rooms by opening up the upper portion of the roofs. The edge of the pond underneath the roof is designed as a seat such that one can sit with their feet immersed in the water pond.

Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

The bare cuboidal objects, housing the sauna, toilets, changing rooms and herbal bath, are carefully placed in relation to each other between the converging roofs to capture glimpses of the forest while navigating through the corridors. The blocks are designed and positioned in close proximity such that their openings face blank walls allowing the individual rooms to open up and internalize the natural elements while maintaining their privacy levels.

Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

The corridors are finished with a combination of local stones – Jaisalmer, Chocolate Andhra, Kadappa of varying widths with in-situ white marble chip filling.  The two sloping roofs are covered with overlapped Himachal Slate Stones. Central Pavilion floor is made with Structural Glass to view the Water lilies and the fish which populate the pond.

Save this picture!
© Ravindra Kanade
© Ravindra Kanade

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa India
Cite: "Manja Spa / PLAYGROUP Studio + AHCPL" 21 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894747/manja-spa-playgroup-studio-plus-ahcpl/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »