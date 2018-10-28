World
i

Marina de Empresas / ERRE arquitectura

  • 02:00 - 28 October, 2018
Marina de Empresas / ERRE arquitectura
Marina de Empresas / ERRE arquitectura, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

  • Architects

    ERRE arquitectura

  • Location

    Marina Real Juan Carlos I, Valencia. Valencia, Spain

  • Area

    18130.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    David Frutos

  • Project supervisor

    Jose Antonio Villanueva

  • Facility coordinator

    Adolfo Ortiz

  • Engineering

    ADYPAU/MAZEL

  • Topography

    Joan Vericat

  • Interior design

    Amparo Pons
    • More Specs Less Specs
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. Marina de Empresas is located at the port of Valencia, Marina Real Juan Carlos I. More precisely, in the old bases built for the participating teams of the America’s Cup in 2003.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The project is an urban regeneration exercise where 3 of the old bases were transformed. To that end, we introduced the "soul" of the buildings: a circulation piece at the south, with sea views, which works as a great balcony to the Mediterranean and connects two of the three volumes.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Due to its proximity to the sea, the main design factor was the use of durable materials resistant to environmental aggressiveness:  FRP (Fiber Reinforced Plastic). It is an innovative architectural material but has traditionally been used for the construction of buoys and boats. We gave it a new use to cover the building.

Section
Section
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Scheme
Scheme

Regarding the program, we can divide it into two parts: The one from the entrepreneurs’ school EDEM and the one from the business accelerator formed by LANZADERA AND ANGELS. The EDEM volume has only one of the old bases as structure. It required areas for collective use, such as the dining room, the study-library area or the auditorium, located on the ground floor. In the upper floors, F1 and F2, the classrooms are structured around patios allowing them to enjoy the best natural lighting. Privacy and light control during lessons are regulated by vertical slats.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

LANZADERA Y ANGELS use two bases to generate the current volume. The access takes place through the union between both structures, as well as the vertical communication of the building. On the ground floor, one can find the auditorium, the dining room, the workshops and a big working area attached to them. In the other two upper floors, we find teamwork areas, illuminated through skylights, and offices for private meetings. 

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Both volumes, the school and the accelerator, are related by the preexisting interstice between the two bases of the America's Cup. It has been given an urban character designed as a space to have a rest. The respective dining rooms are related to this same space creating a common relationship area for different users.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Regarding the urban planning, the previous position of the bases did not allow citizens to enjoy this privileged spot. Marina de Empresas invites people to reach the seaside and enjoy it. In front of the building, we designed prefabricated concrete pieces, in modules of 1 and 2 meters, generating a set of displaced volumes that function as benches and large planters which serve as a filter between the building and the city. The sea front is returned to its people.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ERRE arquitectura
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Refurbishment Spain
Cite: "Marina de Empresas / ERRE arquitectura" [Marina de Empresas / ERRE arquitectura] 28 Oct 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894586/marina-de-empresas-erre-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

