SOM's Residential Chicago Towers Break Ground in the United States

The Skidmore Owings & Merril (SOM) two-tower development in Downtown Chicago has just started construction. Situated at the intersection of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, the new residential development seeks to redefine Chicago’s skyline. Composed of 635 residential units in its first phase, 20% of which are designated as affordable housing, the scheme also outlines the design of DuSable Park. Phase one of the project has officially commenced, occupying the last undeveloped waterfront parcel in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The initial phase features a 72-story, 858-foot tower on the northern end of the side, compromising residential units as well as the DuSable Park. Named after Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable, Chicago’s first non-native settler, the park spans 3.3 acres and will become a new public space on the peninsula. Situated east of Lake Shore Drive, the park will be accessible via Founder’s Way, a planned extension of the Chicago Riverwalk.

The site has been dormant since the halted Chicago Spire Project was initially designed by Santiago Calatrava. In 2018, it was announced that David Childs of SOM, the lead architect behind 1 World Trade Center, is designing the new Chicago development. The towers each feature a distinctive cascading silhouette with outdoor terraces and angled positioning to maintain sidelines. The exterior facade echoes Chicago’s architectural heritage, seeking to incorporate modern interpretations of the classic “Chicago Window” and metal detailing.

Designed to become an architecturally and culturally significant landmark in Chicago’s skyline, the development prioritizes a connection to public spaces. With 20% of the residential units planned to be affordable housing, the project aligns with Chicago’s commitment to mixed-income housing. Designed in collaboration with Related Midwest, a leading developer of mixed-use properties and affordable housing, the development seeks to improve community standards and income equity.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 15th, 2018, and updated on June 25th, 2024.