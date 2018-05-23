World
  7. Astronomical Park of Zhenze High School / Specific Architects + Unit Architects

Astronomical Park of Zhenze High School / Specific Architects + Unit Architects

  • 22:00 - 23 May, 2018
Astronomical Park of Zhenze High School / Specific Architects + Unit Architects
Daliy use of the Astronomical Park. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Daliy use of the Astronomical Park. Image © Hengzhong LYU

Interior of the Astronomy Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU Spiral stairs. Image © Hengzhong LYU Aerial view. Image © Hengzhong LYU Night view of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU + 29

  • Architects

    Specific Architects, Unit Architects

  • Location

    1750 Pang Yang Lu, Wujiang Qu, Suzhou Shi, Jiangsu Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Yong Zheng

  • Design Team

    Huiping Liu, Wanli Zhang, Haojie Liu

  • Astronomy Consultant

    Min Li

  • Clients

    Zhenze High School

  • Area

    6330.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Hengzhong LYU
Interior of the Astronomy Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Interior of the Astronomy Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU

Text description provided by the architects. Astronomical Park is an important part in the astronomical cultural construction of Zhenze High School. The Architects put forward the idea of constructing astronomical projects in the form of parks, combination of the astronomical theme with the campus environment, and having them become links between the original relatively independent functional areas.

Astronomical stadiums and sites are transformed into circular elements, and anchor each other with the slopes.

Daliy use of the Astronomical Park. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Daliy use of the Astronomical Park. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Section
Section
Night view inside the empty courtyard. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Night view inside the empty courtyard. Image © Hengzhong LYU

The architects set up the empty courtyard in the Astronomy Pavilion. The upper part of the empty courtyard folds inward, thus eliminating the interference of the surrounding environment. The pure sky mutually echoes with the courtyard floor laid with white stones, thus forming a closed geometric space.

Spiral stairs. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Spiral stairs. Image © Hengzhong LYU

The periphery of the empty courtyard is designed with the intervention of a series of circles tangent with the inner and outer circles, and the reconstruction of the center of the circles, the different spaces for use are subdivided by the arc wall, among which the largest space is a place for exhibition and reading.

Aerial view. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Aerial view. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Plan
Plan
Exterior view of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Exterior view of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU

The two staircases, which are set in the tangential circle, connect the continuous indoor and outdoor space with the observation site on the roof smoothly. The infinite spiral, continuous and dynamic organization means enables the astronomical theme to be further presented.

Night view of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Night view of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU

The Planetarium Pavilion is located on the north side of the Astronomical Park. The architects made it an open landscape pavilion integrated into the environment. The Planetarium Pavilion is designed with a dome-shaped screen. The setting of a metal shading and sound absorption window ensures that the presentation of the astronomical phenomena can be achieved at any time. The Planetarium Pavilion is shaped like an inverted round platform, the tiles on the top of which add the finishing touch to the building in appearance. The practice of the hollowing-out technique also makes the lighting of the campus at night more special.

Interior of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Interior of the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Section
Section
The Astronomy Pavilion and the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU
The Astronomy Pavilion and the Planetarium Pavilion. Image © Hengzhong LYU

The park-style design remolds the space and the genius loci of the campus. Now, the Astronomical Park has been well integrated into the daily campus life, where students rest, read... Due to the construction of the Astronomical Park, the campus has become more special and energetic. Besides, it also provides the students with indelible memory of the campus life.

Aerial view of school. Image © Hengzhong LYU
Aerial view of school. Image © Hengzhong LYU

Cite: "Astronomical Park of Zhenze High School / Specific Architects + Unit Architects" 23 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894504/not-ready-astronomical-park-of-zhenze-high-school-specific-architects-plus-unit-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

