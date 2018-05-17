World
  6. 2013
  Topping Rose House / Roger Ferris + Partners

Topping Rose House / Roger Ferris + Partners

  09:00 - 17 May, 2018
Topping Rose House / Roger Ferris + Partners
Topping Rose House / Roger Ferris + Partners, © Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

  • Structural Engineer

    William Schlumpf, Island Structures Engineering

  • M/E/P Engineer

    Nino D’Antoinio, D’Antonio Consulting Engineers

  • Civil Engineer

    Michael Raynor, Raynor Group
© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

Text description provided by the architects. Topping Rose House, located on a prominent three-acre site at the main street intersection of downtown Bridgehampton, has always been a focal point of the celebrated East End village. Carefully restored and adapted for use as a restaurant and inn, the main building is one of the most significant historic houses in the area. One of the primary challenges of the project was how to respond to the abundant local colonial architecture while integrating in the two new contemporary additions to the property.

Site Plan
Site Plan

After considerable study and dialogue, it was determined that in a small-town such as this, intent on conserving its historic heritage, the design would need to reflect the current time and place while simultaneously acknowledging the scale, rhythm and history of the surrounding local architecture. Instead of conforming to a traditional style, it required developing a locally appropriate language for the contemporary buildings that reinvigorates the area, embraced not only by the local community, but also New York City and the surrounding areas.

© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

Inspiration was drawn equally from the thriving local arts community, the client’s vision for the property and the existing historic site and structures. One of two new contemporary structures, the Studio provides a contemporary event space for business functions or private parties with guest suites upstairs and spa facilities below. The other new contemporary structure is the Cottage complex which consists of four independent buildings containing guest suites with private terraces and roof gardens, and a fitness center.

© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

 The objective was to create compelling new architecture in a harmonious composition of buildings to draw guests to enjoy experiences ranging from private dinners and lodging to large social events and business functions, and to support all of these activities with the same facility and resources throughout the year whether in high season summer months or off season.

First Floor Composite Plan
First Floor Composite Plan

The solution includes a seamless connection between interior spaces and the surrounding site. The layering of western red cedar louvers over glass sliding doors in the new buildings provides diffuse daylighting of interior spaces while providing privacy and controlled views of the landscaped site. The wood louvers filter sunlight in the warmer months while allowing light to reach deep indoors during the cooler months.

© Paul Rivera
© Paul Rivera

Cite: "Topping Rose House / Roger Ferris + Partners" 17 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894492/topping-rose-house-roger-ferris-plus-partners/> ISSN 0719-8884

