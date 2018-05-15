World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. High School
  4. United States
  5. Neumann Monson Architects
  6. 2014
  Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects

  • 11:00 - 15 May, 2018
Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

© Integrated Studio

  • Contractor

    Conlon Construction

  • MEP Engineer

    Design Engineers

  • Structural Engineer

    M2B

  • Civil Engineer

    WHKS

  • Acoustic Consultant

    C&C Consultants
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Text description provided by the architects. For many rural communities, the school and its activities provide a municipal heartbeat. The significance of this relationship is amplified at Cascade High School, which is located in the largest geographic school district in Iowa (555 square miles).

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

With the addition of new administrative, recreation, and music spaces, this project strengthens the relationship between the school and its community. New program supports the school’s existing organization and public interface while unifying a building that had grown piecemeal over four decades.

Section
Section

A deliberate use of clear and translucent exterior materials creates a visual dialogue between the school’s activities and the surrounding town. Daytime functions in the gymnasium become an extension of the park it faces. Clear glazing in the sunken gym connects students to the exterior at street level. 

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

In other areas, the glazing is combined with translucent polycarbonate panels to create a pleasant naturally lit learning environment.  At night, as music and sports activities begin, the glazing becomes a beacon to the town – and those passing on the highway – as the building emits a soft glow announcing the activities within.

© Integrated Studio
© Integrated Studio

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Schools High School Refurbishment Extension United States
Cite: "Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects" 15 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894434/cascade-high-school-expansion-neumann-monson-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

