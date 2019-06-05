SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. After the successful launch of the SLA salad bar in 2012, the company has grown and evolved and now has 10 locations across the Netherlands. From the 11th location onwards Standard Studio was tasked with creating a new design for the interior of each new store. The starting point was to create a recognisable, flexible design which can be executed at multiple locations and naturally conveys the SLA identity.

In SLA, the ritual of making the salad is the central element of the store. As a result the salad counter where the food is prepared from fresh ingredients forms the heart of the space. After the salad is made customers can then take it to one of the several seating arrangements in the shop. These spaces have been designed to accommodate different customers: from those looking for a quick bite to couples looking for an intimate corner to dine.

As the food is the centre of each store, SLA salad bars themselves are always located at central spots within a city. Social, diverse and calming, the space is designed to bring different people together in an escape from the hectic city.

Wooden fins form the core structures of the salad bar, defining the place and shape of the counter but also organising the entire space. Clearly defined places co-exist allowing for everything from a quick coffee stop to watch the bikes stream past, to an intimate bite in the 2 person booths, and long meals with friends at the communal tables. Although the areas are intimate while seated, while standing the space is open and the areas merge harmoniously, married with characteristic SLA elements such as plants, moss and hexagon green tiles.

SLA Amstelveenseweg is also special because it houses a show kitchen which will serve as an open laboratory for the creation of future recipes. It will also provide space for cooking workshops and the area can easily be closed through 4 striking pivot doors. Last but not least a bespoke office has been designed into the back of the space - making SLA Amstelveenseweg the heart of the SLA family.