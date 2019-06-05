World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Standard Studio
  6. 2018
  7. SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio

SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio

  • 10:00 - 5 June, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio
Save this picture!
SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio, © Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

© Wouter van der Sar © Wouter van der Sar © Wouter van der Sar © Wouter van der Sar + 26

Save this picture!
© Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

Text description provided by the architects. After the successful launch of the SLA salad bar in 2012, the company has grown and evolved and now has 10 locations across the Netherlands. From the 11th location onwards Standard Studio was tasked with creating a new design for the interior of each new store. The starting point was to create a recognisable, flexible design which can be executed at multiple locations and naturally conveys the SLA identity. 

Save this picture!
© Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

In SLA, the ritual of making the salad is the central element of the store. As a result the salad counter where the food is prepared from fresh ingredients forms the heart of the space. After the salad is made customers can then take it to one of the several seating arrangements in the shop. These spaces have been designed to accommodate different customers: from those looking for a quick bite to couples looking for an intimate corner to dine.

Save this picture!
© Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

As the food is the centre of each store, SLA salad bars themselves are always located at central spots within a city. Social, diverse and calming, the space is designed to bring different people together in an escape from the hectic city.

Save this picture!
© Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

Wooden fins form the core structures of the salad bar, defining the place and shape of the counter but also organising the entire space. Clearly defined places co-exist allowing for everything from a quick coffee stop to watch the bikes stream past, to an intimate bite in the 2 person booths, and long meals with friends at the communal tables. Although the areas are intimate while seated, while standing the space is open and the areas merge harmoniously, married with characteristic SLA elements such as plants, moss and hexagon green tiles.

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

SLA Amstelveenseweg is also special because it houses a show kitchen which will serve as an open laboratory for the creation of future recipes. It will also provide space for cooking workshops and the area can easily be closed through 4 striking pivot doors. Last but not least a bespoke office has been designed into the back of the space - making SLA Amstelveenseweg the heart of the SLA family.

Save this picture!
© Wouter van der Sar
© Wouter van der Sar

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Standard Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar The Netherlands
Cite: "SLA Salad Bar / Standard Studio" 05 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894397/sla-salad-bar-standard-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream