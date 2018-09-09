World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design
  6. 2016
  7. Villa Salame / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Villa Salame / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design

  • 02:00 - 9 September, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Salame / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design
Save this picture!
Villa Salame / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design, © Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

© Boaz Lavie © Boaz Lavie © Boaz Lavie © Boaz Lavie + 17

Save this picture!
© Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Salame is located in the southern area of Tel Aviv, in the midst of alleys crowded with garages and craft shops. Abandoned for many years, the house was originally built around the 1850’s as a residential estate for an orchard owner and his family, featuring an inner courtyard in a typical local arabic style.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

While planning the renovation, the architects thought of the house as a modern mediterranean oasis in the heart of a bustling urban area. In the design process great attention was given to maintain the true nature of the original stone house, while incorporating new and modern elements that suit the needs and beliefs of the young couple.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

The most significant element was the limestone wall that crosses the entire house, from the guest room, throughout the courtyard, and back into the bedroom. Over the years, the wall was covered with plaster that was removed during the renovation, exposing the original local stone, openings and arches. The intersecting walls are made of steel framed glass, thus enabling one to see the original stone wall in its entirely and creating an interesting contrast of materials between the warm stone and the cool glass.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The inner limestone walls with arched openings, dictated the house’s plan division into three areas: a living room, kitchen- dining area and a third space divided into a work area and private bathroom. The floors of all three areas were covered with light concrete tiles and decorated colored frames. The arched openings in the original inner walls were accentuated by leaving a thin part of the limestone uncovered. The guest bathroom was completely rebuilt with a modern bare-concrete ceiling and painted oriental-style floor tiles.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

The house is built in a shape a square with one of its corners cut off, surrounding an inner courtyard. From the street you enter the entrance hall, leading to the guest room and the rest of the house. The owners insisted on such a foyer, which is very common in private homes in Denmark, the owner’s home country. The heart of the house is nevertheless the courtyard; a tranquil green oasis with waffle-pattern flooring, a water feature and a flowering garden with cyclamens and fig trees that invite outdoor seating on green metal chairs. On both sides of the garden a thin deck was installed, and in the corner next to the bedroom is an outdoor shower for washing after the beach.

Save this picture!
© Boaz Lavie
© Boaz Lavie

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Israel
Cite: "Villa Salame / Jonathan Canetti Architecture & Design" 09 Sep 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894380/villa-salame-jonathan-canetti-architecture-and-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »