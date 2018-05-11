World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum

Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum

Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum
Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum, © Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants

Arts South Australia has unveiled 6 designs shortlisted in a competition for the Adelaide Contemporary, a new cultural destination in Australia's fifth-most populous city. The shortlist, which was announced in January, features a star-studded list of international practices, pairing some of Australia's most famous firms such as Woods Bagot, HASSELL, and Durbach Block Jaggers with international names such as Adjaye Associates, BIG, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, David Chipperfield Architects, and Ryue Nishizawa.

The Adelaide Contemporary is planned to transform the site of the former Royal Adelaide Hospital (oRAH), and will feature exhibition, research, and education spaces situated in a public sculpture park and community meeting place. The museum will also notably host the Gallery of Time, a first-of-its-kind space to exhibit Aboriginal art alongside art from Europe and Asia, inviting visitors to see Australian art in a global context. The six designs are now being displayed in an online gallery created by competition organizer Malcolm Reading Consultants, and in a public exhibition being held in Adelaide at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

© Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants

Adjaye Associates + BVN

© Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© Adjaye Associates and BVN / Malcolm Reading Consultants

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group + JPE Design Studio

© BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and JPE Design Studio / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and JPE Design Studio / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group and JPE Design Studio / Malcolm Reading Consultants

David Chipperfield Architects + SJB Architects

© David Chipperfield Architects and SJB / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© David Chipperfield Architects and SJB / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© David Chipperfield Architects and SJB / Malcolm Reading Consultants

Diller Scofidio + Renfro + Woods Bagot

© Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Woods Bagot / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Woods Bagot / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Woods Bagot / Malcolm Reading Consultants

HASSELL + SO-IL

© HASSELL and SO-IL / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© HASSELL and SO-IL / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© HASSELL and SO-IL / Malcolm Reading Consultants

Khai Liew + Office of Ryue Nishizawa + Durbach Block Jaggers

© Khai Liew, Office of Ryue Nishizawa and Durbach Block Jaggers / Malcolm Reading Consultants
© Khai Liew, Office of Ryue Nishizawa and Durbach Block Jaggers / Malcolm Reading Consultants

© Khai Liew, Office of Ryue Nishizawa and Durbach Block Jaggers / Malcolm Reading Consultants

News via Malcolm Reading Consultants.

Cite: Rory Stott. "Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum" 11 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894379/designs-by-adjaye-associates-big-ds-plus-r-released-for-adelaide-contemporary-museum/> ISSN 0719-8884

