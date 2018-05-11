Designs by Adjaye Associates, BIG, DS+R Released for Adelaide Contemporary Museum

Arts South Australia has unveiled 6 designs shortlisted in a competition for the Adelaide Contemporary, a new cultural destination in Australia's fifth-most populous city. The shortlist, which was announced in January, features a star-studded list of international practices, pairing some of Australia's most famous firms such as Woods Bagot, HASSELL, and Durbach Block Jaggers with international names such as Adjaye Associates, BIG, Diller Scofidio + Renfro, David Chipperfield Architects, and Ryue Nishizawa.
The Adelaide Contemporary is planned to transform the site of the former Royal Adelaide Hospital (oRAH), and will feature exhibition, research, and education spaces situated in a public sculpture park and community meeting place. The museum will also notably host the Gallery of Time, a first-of-its-kind space to exhibit Aboriginal art alongside art from Europe and Asia, inviting visitors to see Australian art in a global context. The six designs are now being displayed in an online gallery created by competition organizer Malcolm Reading Consultants, and in a public exhibition being held in Adelaide at the Art Gallery of South Australia.
Adjaye Associates + BVN
BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group + JPE Design Studio
David Chipperfield Architects + SJB Architects
Diller Scofidio + Renfro + Woods Bagot
HASSELL + SO-IL
Khai Liew + Office of Ryue Nishizawa + Durbach Block Jaggers
News via Malcolm Reading Consultants.