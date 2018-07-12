World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Interventions in Orlando Agudo / padilla nicás

Interventions in Orlando Agudo / padilla nicás

  • 11:00 - 12 July, 2018
Interventions in Orlando Agudo / padilla nicás
Interventions in Orlando Agudo / padilla nicás, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 18

  • Architects

    Padilla Nicás Arquitectos

  • Location

    C/ Orlando Agudo, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Madrid, Spain

  • Principal Architects

    Francisco José Padilla + Juan Manuel Nicás Caballero

  • Design Team

    Daniel Guerra / Giusy di Pinto / Raúl Sáez

  • Construction

    Navas 3000

  • Area

    357.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. The first visit we made to the house had a strong impact on us; a dense vegetation was visible from the street  making the inside quite promising.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Once in the plot, three pavillions, discovered one after the other, formed the house and were built at different time following the family growth.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Since the very beginning, it seemed to us that there was a strong connection between the clients, whom we met a little before, and the house they had just acquired. Therefore, our proposal fundamentally aimed to reinforce this bound and protect the special character that, in our opinion, they shared.

Axonometric
Axonometric

The result is an heterogeneous intervention, with various actions focused in different areas, sometimes incorporated during the construction works, participating in some way in the continuous evolution of the house from its first built pavillion.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The core of the house is located in the central pavillion, with access to the front garden and backyard. Surrounding it, there are two smaller pavillions dedicated to the music studio and office room, which are work spaces for both parents.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The bedrooms, located on the top floor of different pavillions, are communicated through a bridge providing fun to the routes through the house; similarly, a hidden staircase connects the children bedroom directly to the music room found two floors below them.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The exterior spaces covered with pieces of clay end up tying the house to the ground in the most conceptual sense.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

It is, thus, a very lively house both inside and outside its pavilions; a house that is intensely familiar in its central core and, at the same time, intensely social; a house where it is possible to find someone as well as to isolate oneself in any of its different corners.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Location to be used only as a reference.
Padilla Nicás Arquitectos
Cite: "Interventions in Orlando Agudo / padilla nicás" [Intervenciones en Orlando Agudo / Padilla Nicás Arquitectos] 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894355/interventions-in-orlando-agudo-padilla-nicas/> ISSN 0719-8884

