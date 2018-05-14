World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Science Center
  4. Mexico
  5. TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento
  6. 2013
  7. El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento

El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento

  • 09:00 - 14 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento
Save this picture!
El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo © Rafael Gamo + 33

  • Architect

    TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento

  • Location

    Calle 5 de Mayo 300, Sta Maria Ahuacatlan, 51200 Valle de Bravo, Méx., Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Carlos Ruiz Galindo Ripol, Isaac Cielak Grynberg

  • Special facilities

    Entorno Taller de Paisaje, BIOe

  • Area

    791.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographer

    Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

“El Humedal (The Wetland)” is an environmental research facility that tries to re-shape the relationship between human beings and their environment in a way that it becomes reciprocal in all aspects.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Program + Section
Program + Section
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

The research center analyses, documents and processes everything that comes from the edible forest and orchard in order to gather knowledge about the benefits of this ecosystems and its vast resources.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

This project was conceived under the no-waste and net-zero principles, which means that the building generates a 100% of the resources that it needs to operate and does it in a closed loop.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

El Humedal features an edible forest, a constructed wetland and an organic orchard; it can harvest 130,000 liters of rain water for internal use; it can treat sewage water through biological powered treatment plants; it generates compost from human feces and forest pruning; it uses thermos-solar panels to warm water and photovoltaic panels to generate all the electricity it needs to operate.

Save this picture!
Passive Irrigation Plant
Passive Irrigation Plant
Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Bioclimatic Section
Bioclimatic Section

The architectural design is place based reflecting local culture, it uses a high percentage of local and recycled materials that are harmless to humans and the environment, that were selected for their thermal and esthetical characteristics.

Save this picture!
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Learning science center Mexico
Cite: "El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento" [El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento] 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894278/el-humedal-taar-taller-de-arquitectura-de-alto-rendimiento/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »