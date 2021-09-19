We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento

  Curated by Danae Santibañez
Science Center
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  Architects: TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento
  Area:  791
  Year:  2013
  Photographer:  Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hansgrohe, Basura Cero, Envirolet, Rotoplas, Vantage
© Rafael Gamo
“El Humedal (The Wetland)” is an environmental research facility that tries to re-shape the relationship between human beings and their environment in a way that it becomes reciprocal in all aspects.

© Rafael Gamo
Program + Section
© Rafael Gamo
The research center analyses, documents and processes everything that comes from the edible forest and orchard in order to gather knowledge about the benefits of this ecosystems and its vast resources.

© Rafael Gamo
Axonometric
This project was conceived under the no-waste and net-zero principles, which means that the building generates a 100% of the resources that it needs to operate and does it in a closed loop.

© Rafael Gamo
El Humedal features an edible forest, a constructed wetland and an organic orchard; it can harvest 130,000 liters of rain water for internal use; it can treat sewage water through biological powered treatment plants; it generates compost from human feces and forest pruning; it uses thermos-solar panels to warm water and photovoltaic panels to generate all the electricity it needs to operate.

© Rafael Gamo
Passive Irrigation Plant
© Rafael Gamo
Bioclimatic Section
The architectural design is place based reflecting local culture, it uses a high percentage of local and recycled materials that are harmless to humans and the environment, that were selected for their thermal and esthetical characteristics.

© Rafael Gamo
Originally published on May 14, 2018. 

Project location

Address: Calle 5 de Mayo 300, Sta Maria Ahuacatlan, 51200 Valle de Bravo, Méx., Mexico

About this office
TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento
Products

Wood, Brick

#Tags: Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Cultural Architecture, Learning, science center, Mexico
Cite: "El Humedal / TAAR / Taller de Arquitectura de Alto Rendimiento" 19 Sep 2021. ArchDaily.

