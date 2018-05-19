World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN
  6. 2018
  7. A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

  • 05:00 - 19 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN
Save this picture!
A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia + 21

  • Architects

    ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN

  • Location

    Barcelona, Spain

  • Lead Architects

    Adrià Escolano and David Steegmann

  • Area

    140.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    José Hevia
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The table is a blank page. A no-conditions surface that contains, static, as many scenarios as elements are disposed on it. A blueprint for the architecture of objects and a playing field for hands. The center of the house. We are commissioned for a 140 m2 house refurbishment located on Verdi Street in the Barcelona’s Garcia neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The structure of the house has one drawback: of the 16 pieces that make it up, only 5 are connected to the exterior, either to the street or to the interior block patio, leading, as there is no additional patio, to a dwelling especially dark in its center. The program required by the client is summarized in three different areas: the area of the bedrooms, facing the street; the area that contains the kitchen, the dining room and the main bathroom, giving the facade of the interior patio; and the central area of the house, for whose spaces no specific program is specified.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Interior Elevations
Interior Elevations
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The dimension of the house allows designing one of the bedrooms as an independent piece with an additional bathroom and kitchen. This circumstance, together with the demand for reform of the existing kitchen and bathroom, invites us to define the project based on two essential elements: tiling - a landscape - and horizontal surfaces - some tables: brilliant ceramic tiles facing the robust presence of granite.

Save this picture!
Tables Diagram
Tables Diagram

In the original distribution, which little is altered, the central spaces of the house revolve around a piece without any apparent value, composed of a closet and a small distributor. The bet will be to open it to light by practicing a new family of openings in existing partitions and walls, which will allow the surrounding spaces to see each other becoming a rosary of public rooms.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

If in the new apartment and in the interior patio area the tables incorporate the double function of kitchen and dining room, transforming into specific devices, the table that will occupy the central space will be, on the contrary, characterized by the same ambiguity as the pieces that surround it. Conceived as an infrastructure rather than a piece of furniture, the table becomes the protagonist of each of the three areas that make up the house.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Space Diagram
Space Diagram
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Spain
Cite: "A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN" [A Table (II) / ESCOLANO + STEEGMANN] 19 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/894222/a-table-ii-escolano-plus-steegmann/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »