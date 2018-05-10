World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Brazil
  5. Alan Chu
  6. 2017
  7. Lilu / Alan Chu

Lilu / Alan Chu

  • 11:00 - 10 May, 2018
Lilu / Alan Chu
Lilu / Alan Chu, © Djan Chu
© Djan Chu

© Djan Chu © Djan Chu © Djan Chu © Djan Chu + 24

  • Architects

    Alan Chu

  • Location

    Rua Francisco Leitao, 269. Pinheiros, São Paulo, Brazil

  • Team

    Pablo Resende

  • Illustration

    Danilo Zamboni

  • Painting

    Studio Passalacqua

  • Construction

    Lar Construtora

  • Área

    85.0 m2

  • Ano do projeto

    2017

  • Photographs

    Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu

Text description provided by the architects. Brazilian Chef André Mifano chose a small house on Francisco Leitão Street in Pinheiros to house his new restaurant.

He asked for a simple place, open to the street, without formalities,where food and cooking would be the center of attencion. The dish is taken to the table directly from the kitchen by the person who prepared it.

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu
Plan
Plan
© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu

The 83sqm space houses in the same environment, bar, kitchen, toilet and hall. 3 metal boxes define the functions and occupation of space.

The boxes were arranged in the longitudinal direction of the building wich is 4.60m wide by 18.00m deep. The open kitchen is in the center.

Drawing
Drawing

The old parking lot of the house was transformed into a small square linked to the sidewalk that also works as waiting área.

The front and rear facades of the 1931’s house retained the characteristic shape defined by the old existing roof, and the wall was replaced by metal frames with different types of glass, design and openings that reflect the freshness and irreverence of the place.

© Djan Chu
© Djan Chu

