  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Mariel Suárez
  6. 2017
  7. House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez

House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez

  • 13:00 - 17 May, 2018
House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez
House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. The house is built around a void between volumes generated to force access to the house through a pedestrian path. By doing this, we create an open sky tour that prolongs the time and distance to get to the semi-covered gallery.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The whole project is articulated around the void itself and its emptiness; the distribution of the interior spaces is a consequence of this decision.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Floor Plan Sketch
Floor Plan Sketch
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

We used brick for the walls and metallic profiles and corrugated sheet metal for the roof. We seek striking contrast between the rugged imperfection of the brick and the precise angles of the W-shaped metallic structure.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The plan is mostly developed on the ground floor, with the exception of a studio in the upper level, with its balcony overlooking the living-room, creating a double height space.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Sections
Sections
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Products:

Wood Steel Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Argentina
"House in San Marino Funes Hills / Mariel Suárez" 17 May 2018. ArchDaily.

