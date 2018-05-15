World
Morumbi Corporate / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

  • 15:00 - 15 May, 2018
Morumbi Corporate / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos
Morumbi Corporate / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos, © Ana Mello
  • Architects

    Ana Carolina Neves Pinheiro, André Navarro, Arnaldo Razzante, Arthur Moniz, Caio Vinícius Corrêa, Cristiana Rodrigues, Daniel Braz de Medeiros, Daniela Mungai, Danielle Gomes, Eder Fábio, Eduardo Babadopulos, Eduardo Mizuka, Fabio de Bem, José Messias da Silva, Lígia Meirelles, Marcelo Yukio Nagai, Marina Mermelstein, Mário de Bem, Mônica Rodrigues, Natasha Taylor, Natércio Cortês, Patricia N. Rodrigues Peselli, Yuri Vital

  • Location

    R. Henri Dunant, 1383 - Vila São Francisco, São Paulo - SP, 04710-230, Brazil

  • Authors

    Felipe Aflalo, Roberto Aflalo, Giancarlo Gasperini

  • Coordinators

    Grazzieli Gomes, Milene Sabbag Abla, Tânia Yang

  • Area

    135230.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Ana Mello

  • Structure

    JKMF

  • Landscaping

    SOMA+Arquitetos

  • Construction

    Racional Engenharia Ltda

  • Foundations

    Clovis Maia Engenharia de Fundações

  • Real estate Development

    Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

  • A/C Systems

    TEKNIKA projetos e construções s/c LTDA

  • Installations

    SOENG const. hidroelétrica LTDA

  • Lighting

    Studio IX

  • Enviromental Consulting

    ConAm
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Ana Mello
Text description provided by the architects. The Morumbi Corporate complex is situated in São Paulo’s newly expanding southern zone’s hub near the traditional mall, Shopping Morumbi.

© Ana Mello
The concept of urbanity guided this project, composed of two corporate buildings integrated with each other and their surroundings. The complex is accessible to the city, having no low railings or fences but with wide sidewalks and semi-public spaces that take into consideration the line-up of the neighboring buildings. The positioning of the lower tower took into account the alignment of the neighboring Rochaverá building while the taller tower is aligned with the street.

© Ana Mello
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Ana Mello
The raised basement between both towers delineates the space for social interaction featuring a square that connects the towers. The elevated square incorporates a food court and social area accessed by an escalator in the hall of the convention center on the ground floor and thus serves as a semi-public space.

© Ana Mello
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Offices Office buildings Brazil
