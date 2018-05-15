Morumbi Corporate / Aflalo/Gasperini Arquitetos

+ 18

Architects Ana Carolina Neves Pinheiro, André Navarro, Arnaldo Razzante, Arthur Moniz, Caio Vinícius Corrêa, Cristiana Rodrigues, Daniel Braz de Medeiros, Daniela Mungai, Danielle Gomes, Eder Fábio, Eduardo Babadopulos, Eduardo Mizuka, Fabio de Bem, José Messias da Silva, Lígia Meirelles, Marcelo Yukio Nagai, Marina Mermelstein, Mário de Bem, Mônica Rodrigues, Natasha Taylor, Natércio Cortês, Patricia N. Rodrigues Peselli, Yuri Vital

Location R. Henri Dunant, 1383 - Vila São Francisco, São Paulo - SP, 04710-230, Brazil

Authors Felipe Aflalo, Roberto Aflalo, Giancarlo Gasperini

Coordinators Grazzieli Gomes, Milene Sabbag Abla, Tânia Yang

Area 135230.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Ana Mello

Manufacturers Loading...

Structure JKMF

Landscaping SOMA+Arquitetos

Construction Racional Engenharia Ltda

Foundations Clovis Maia Engenharia de Fundações

Real estate Development Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A.

A/C Systems TEKNIKA projetos e construções s/c LTDA

Installations SOENG const. hidroelétrica LTDA

Lighting Studio IX

Enviromental Consulting ConAm More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Morumbi Corporate complex is situated in São Paulo’s newly expanding southern zone’s hub near the traditional mall, Shopping Morumbi.

The concept of urbanity guided this project, composed of two corporate buildings integrated with each other and their surroundings. The complex is accessible to the city, having no low railings or fences but with wide sidewalks and semi-public spaces that take into consideration the line-up of the neighboring buildings. The positioning of the lower tower took into account the alignment of the neighboring Rochaverá building while the taller tower is aligned with the street.

The raised basement between both towers delineates the space for social interaction featuring a square that connects the towers. The elevated square incorporates a food court and social area accessed by an escalator in the hall of the convention center on the ground floor and thus serves as a semi-public space.