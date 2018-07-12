World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. Humberto Conde Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos

  • 09:00 - 12 July, 2018
Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos
Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Text description provided by the architects. According to the design premise of a single family dwelling – Carnaxide 8 House – this project seeks to establish a simple image with a clear relation with the landscape.
Starting from the site gross building area and its contextual legal limits (implantation area and number of floors pre-defined by the development) – a capable contemporary design was created in order to respect the defined design conditions which responds to the current requirements.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
The concept started from the volumetric distinction between private and social spaces.
The private space is formed by a "suspended white box" with light and pure lines. The social space, "attached to the ground" is brown painted, a textured darker material as a base to support the upper suspended volume (the private area).

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Ground floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
In this way, at entrance level (social area) – a ground relation is developed, attached to the courtyard, connecting interior/exterior experiences.
By opposition, at first floor level (private zone), the building volumetry is defined by a visual lightness – it is proposed, therefore, a white "box" supported and suspended over a textured volume. This overlap results, in a moment, in a play of shadows on the outer spaces of the courtyard.
This building transmits a sense of a "white stone" block suspended over a textured brown base attached to the ground.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
First floor plan
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
About this office
Humberto Conde Arquitectos
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Portugal
Cite: "Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos" [Carnaxide 8 / Humberto Conde Arquitectos] 12 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893712/carnaxide-8-humberto-conde-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

