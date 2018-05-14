World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. CCTN Design
  6. 2008
  7. Zhejiang Art Museum / CCTN Design

Zhejiang Art Museum / CCTN Design

  • 19:00 - 14 May, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zhejiang Art Museum / CCTN Design
Save this picture!
Zhejiang Art Museum / CCTN Design, External view. Image © Li Yao
External view. Image © Li Yao

Interior views. Image © CCTN Design Main entrance. Image © CCTN Design the central hall with light and shadow movements. Image © CCTN Design Roof details. Image © CCTN Design + 33

  • Architects

    CCTN Design

  • Location

    138 Nanshan Rd, NanShan Lu WenHua YiShu XiuXian TeSeJie, Xihu Qu, Hangzhou Shi, Zhejiang Sheng, China

  • Lead Architects

    Taining Cheng

  • Design Team

    Bolin Qian, Dapeng Wang, Mao'en Zheng, Yang Hu, Li Guo, Jian Wu, Yuantao Chen

  • Area

    31550.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2008

  • Photographs

    Li Yao, CCTN Design
Save this picture!
the central hall with light and shadow movements. Image © CCTN Design
the central hall with light and shadow movements. Image © CCTN Design

Text description provided by the architects. The Zhejiang Art Museum boasts a superb natural environment, nestled comfortably near the banks of the beautiful West Lake at the foot of the verdant Yuhuang Mountain.

The museum’s design sought to find the synesthesia between Chinese calligraphy, ink paintings, the traditional architecture of the wider Jiangnan region (south of the Yangtze River), and classical Western sculpture, so as to achieve a harmony and unity of the natural and human environments, with modern aesthetic ideas.

Save this picture!
Panorama. Image © CCTN Design
Panorama. Image © CCTN Design
Save this picture!
elevations
elevations
Save this picture!
Main entrance. Image © CCTN Design
Main entrance. Image © CCTN Design

The mass of the architecture is spread out along the shape of the mountain and extends gradually to the lake so that the rhythmic rising and falling profile of the building stretches in concert with the mountain, and merges into the background of the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Linear light corridor. Image © CCTN Design
Linear light corridor. Image © CCTN Design

The black-colored roof components stand in contrast to the pale-white wall, and the construction technique of using multiple alternating sloping crests seems to subtly express Jiangnan architectural features, in a delicate space between likeness and unlikeness, where the cultural quality and meaning of Jiangnan culture is unveiled as if in an ink painting.

Save this picture!
Interior views. Image © CCTN Design
Interior views. Image © CCTN Design
Save this picture!
ground floor plan
ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Entrance Garden. Image © CCTN Design
Entrance Garden. Image © CCTN Design

Meanwhile, the structure still manages to retain an aesthetic sense of modernity and sculpturalism by using steel, hollow laminated glass, stone, and other modern materials; by applying modern techniques; and through the use of the transitional pyramidal roofs in alternating patterns, gently clashing with the horizontal blocks of the architecture.

Save this picture!
sunken plaza. Image © CCTN Design
sunken plaza. Image © CCTN Design

The museum is located between Yuhuang Mountains and West Lake with scattered landscapes; the museum is built by people, yet it looks like a splendid work of nature.

Poised like a modern ink painting that has been accomplished with a single stroke, the Zhejiang Art Museum expresses the modern Chinese aesthetic within the narrative context of Jiangnan’s misty rain scenery.

Save this picture!
Illuminated central hall. Image © CCTN Design
Illuminated central hall. Image © CCTN Design

White walls, black tiles and interlaced slant roofs make a color contrast with black and white, showing a kind of Chinese southern cultural charm.

Modern materials and techniques, and a modern aesthetic orientation serve to express the individual cultural characteristics of Jiangnan architecture.

Save this picture!
Roof details. Image © CCTN Design
Roof details. Image © CCTN Design

Jiangnan in misty rain–The artists sought for a synthesis of Chinese calligraphy, ink paintings, sloping crests, the local natural environment, and Western abstract sculpture.

Hills shrouded in mist: both the poetic and picturesque are united through the modern Chinese aesthetic ideal.

Save this picture!
Modern materials and techniques and a modern aesthetic orientation serve to express the individual cultural characteristics of Jiangnan architecture. Image © Li Yao
Modern materials and techniques and a modern aesthetic orientation serve to express the individual cultural characteristics of Jiangnan architecture. Image © Li Yao

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Zhejiang Art Museum / CCTN Design" 14 May 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893631/zhejiang-art-museum-cctn-design/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

External view. Image © Li Yao

程泰宁院士经典作品：浙江美术馆 / 筑境设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »