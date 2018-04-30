World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Stark Architecture
  6. 2017
  Drifter Way / Stark Architecture

Drifter Way / Stark Architecture

  17:00 - 30 April, 2018
Drifter Way / Stark Architecture
© Krista Jahnke
© Krista Jahnke

© Krista Jahnke

© Krista Jahnke
© Krista Jahnke

Text description provided by the architects. What a project, and what a set of clients! Mitch and Foz are two infectiously happy and chilled people with two young kids. They had purchased this 1970's Whistler cabin which had a huge lot, but the building itself needed a lot of TLC. Rather than knock down the building which is so common in Whistler, we set about planning to renovate the existing building and tie it into a new two storey modern warehouse / industrial extension. The zoning of the site allowed for an additional auxiliary building to the east of the site.

© Krista Jahnke
© Krista Jahnke

The new plans give a three bedroom rent-able suite, a two bedroom standalone rent-able building and a three bedroom primary residence. Tying the buildings together was tricky, but the use of standing seam metal and more industrial materials along with a small amount of warm wood, complements the traditional shapes of the existing cabin.

© Krista Jahnke
© Krista Jahnke

One of the main consideration with the primary residence was to create a space capable of displaying the couples growing modern / urban art collection. An equally important request was to have a space which could host large house parties and gatherings, as well as taking in the views of Blackcomb and Whistler mountains.

New Upper Floor
New Upper Floor

A steel moment frame was used for the new open plan extension to allow for a continuous free flowing space.

© Krista Jahnke
© Krista Jahnke

"Drifter Way / Stark Architecture" 30 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

