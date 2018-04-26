World
Jean Nouvel's National Museum of Qatar Takes Shape as New Images Released

Jean Nouvel's National Museum of Qatar Takes Shape as New Images Released
Jean Nouvel's National Museum of Qatar Takes Shape as New Images Released, © Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

New images of the Jean Nouvel-designed National Museum of Qatar have been released, as construction continues in Doha ahead of its projected December 2018 opening. The architectural concept for the scheme has been inspired by the desert rose, and seeks to create a dialogue between the fluid, contemporary architectural form of the museum, and the historic objects it will contain. As quoted in a recent press release by Qatar Museums, the scheme will “give a voice to Qatar’s heritage whilst celebrating its future.”

© Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan © Iwan Baan + 5

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The National Museum of Qatar seeks to redefine the role of cultural institutions, transitioning the visitor from spectator to participant. When complete, the museum will cover 225,000 square feet (21,000 square meters), containing permanent and temporary exhibition galleries, a 220-seat auditorium, a 70-seat forum, a heritage research center, conservation laboratories, collection stores, and offices, as well as catering facilities including two cafes, a restaurant, and a boutique.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The museum is currently being constructed around the original palace of former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani, one of the most recognizable landmarks in Doha. As a monument to Qatar’s historic way of life, the palace has recently been fully restored as a central exhibit with the new museum opens, furthering a dialogue between past and future.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Central to the museum’s design process was a desire to make the visitor feel immersed in both the desert and sea, strengthening the impact of the historic nomadic artifacts on display. According to Jean Nouvel, the scheme’s interlocking structure, formed of steelglass and fiber concrete, recalls the “blade-like petal of the desert rose, a mineral formation of crystallized sand found in the briny layer just beneath the desert’s surface."

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

 It will spark an awareness that could only otherwise be encountered, experienced, after months spent in the desert, in pursuit of the particularities that elude our grasp except when the whims of Time and Nature allow… from there you leave for the desert and you return from it bringing back treasures: images that remain forever engraved on your memory.
-Ateliers Jean Nouvel

News via: Qatar Museums / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Jean Nouvel's National Museum of Qatar Takes Shape as New Images Released" 26 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893374/jean-nouvels-national-museum-of-qatar-takes-shape-as-new-images-released/> ISSN 0719-8884

