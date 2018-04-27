World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Spain
  5. Francisco Mangado
  6. 2017
  7. Congress Palace and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Francisco Mangado

Congress Palace and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Francisco Mangado

  • 05:00 - 27 April, 2018
Congress Palace and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Francisco Mangado
© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

© Juan Rodríguez © Juan Rodríguez © Juan Rodríguez © Juan Rodríguez + 32

  • Architects

    Francisco Mangado

  • Location

    Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2, 07006 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

  • Project Manager

    Francisco Mangado

  • Collaborator Architects

    Idoia Alonso Barberena, Antonio Aller, Maria João Costa, Almudena Fiestas, Ana Muñiz. João Gois, Sergio Rio Tinto, Edurne Pradera, Isabel Oyaga, Sofia Cacchione, Itziar Etayo, Aintzane Gazteiu-Iturri, Andreas Bovin, Richard Královic, Maria Manero, Wojciech Sumlet, Cesar Martín. arqs.

  • Total Area

    55400.0 m2

  • Finishing Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Juan Rodríguez

  • Structural Engineering

    NB 35 S.L., ing.

  • Instalations Engineering

    Francisco Mangado

  • Acoustics Engineering

    Higini Arau, ing

  • Rigger

    Pedro Legarreta

  • Contractor

    Acciona Construcción S.A.

  • Woodworking

    Blasco Construcciones en Madera, S.L.

  • Steelworking

    Callfer, S.A.

  • Civil Engineering

    Nechi Ingenieria

  • Client

    Palau de Congressos de Palma de Mallorca

  • Project Years

    2006-2007

  • Congress Palace and parking's area

    37.000 m²

  • Hotel's area

    17.700 m²
© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

Text description provided by the architects. The project rests on the idea that to work on a lot that is rich and suggestive in its being difficult, such as the one we have here, is to draw up a new urban ‘outline’ for the city. The irregular geometry of the narrow and elongated lot, forming a seafront of nearly 350 meters, refers more to the idea of an urban boundary of huge dimensions that must accommodate a major project with a complex and diverse program.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

The building looks toward the sea, and this seaward looking is summed up in a thick facade—five meters wide and erected with techniques of naval engineering—that besides keeping out direct sunlight contains the stairs and other elements connecting the different spaces and programs. As you go up the stairs, you see the sea through huge glass panes.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

This facade is like a town wall with a path, dense but also open, and in its thickness, through ambiguous spaces that cannot definitively be considered interior or exterior, it is confused with the promenade itself.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

The ‘alter ego’ is the north facade, whose thickness is formed by the building’s more ‘server’ spaces. The result is a comb-shaped double scheme: in functional terms, public to the south and private to the north.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

Inside, different congress and exhibition halls follow one another. These are large but volumetrically expressive spaces, with voids around them that have hanging platforms and catwalks for looking out to the exterior.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez
Section: Minor Auditorium
Section: Minor Auditorium
© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

On the raised floor, connected to the hotel by a footbridge that serves to unify the complex, are the more everyday uses, the smaller convention rooms, and restaurants, along with a large terrace that, viewed in perspective, can be taken to be a prolongation of the sea.

© Juan Rodríguez
© Juan Rodríguez

Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Cultural Architecture Spain
