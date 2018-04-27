Congress Palace and Hotel in Palma de Mallorca / Francisco Mangado

+ 32

Architects Francisco Mangado

Location Carrer de Felicià Fuster, 2, 07006 Palma, Illes Balears, Spain

Project Manager Francisco Mangado

Collaborator Architects Idoia Alonso Barberena, Antonio Aller, Maria João Costa, Almudena Fiestas, Ana Muñiz. João Gois, Sergio Rio Tinto, Edurne Pradera, Isabel Oyaga, Sofia Cacchione, Itziar Etayo, Aintzane Gazteiu-Iturri, Andreas Bovin, Richard Královic, Maria Manero, Wojciech Sumlet, Cesar Martín. arqs.

Total Area 55400.0 m2

Finishing Year 2017

Photographs Juan Rodríguez

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Engineering NB 35 S.L., ing.

Instalations Engineering Francisco Mangado

Acoustics Engineering Higini Arau, ing

Rigger Pedro Legarreta

Contractor Acciona Construcción S.A.

Woodworking Blasco Construcciones en Madera, S.L.

Steelworking Callfer, S.A.

Civil Engineering Nechi Ingenieria

Client Palau de Congressos de Palma de Mallorca

Project Years 2006-2007

Congress Palace and parking's area 37.000 m²

Hotel's area 17.700 m² More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project rests on the idea that to work on a lot that is rich and suggestive in its being difficult, such as the one we have here, is to draw up a new urban ‘outline’ for the city. The irregular geometry of the narrow and elongated lot, forming a seafront of nearly 350 meters, refers more to the idea of an urban boundary of huge dimensions that must accommodate a major project with a complex and diverse program.

The building looks toward the sea, and this seaward looking is summed up in a thick facade—five meters wide and erected with techniques of naval engineering—that besides keeping out direct sunlight contains the stairs and other elements connecting the different spaces and programs. As you go up the stairs, you see the sea through huge glass panes.

This facade is like a town wall with a path, dense but also open, and in its thickness, through ambiguous spaces that cannot definitively be considered interior or exterior, it is confused with the promenade itself.

The ‘alter ego’ is the north facade, whose thickness is formed by the building’s more ‘server’ spaces. The result is a comb-shaped double scheme: in functional terms, public to the south and private to the north.

Inside, different congress and exhibition halls follow one another. These are large but volumetrically expressive spaces, with voids around them that have hanging platforms and catwalks for looking out to the exterior.

On the raised floor, connected to the hotel by a footbridge that serves to unify the complex, are the more everyday uses, the smaller convention rooms, and restaurants, along with a large terrace that, viewed in perspective, can be taken to be a prolongation of the sea.