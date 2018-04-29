World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Kuwait
  5. Alhumaidhi Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects

Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects

  • 05:00 - 29 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects
Save this picture!
Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido + 13

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Al-Adiliyah, Kuwait with a plot area of 1000 m2. The rectangular plot has neighbors to the east and south in addition to a pedestrian alley way along its longer northern edge. The shorter street frontage on the western side benefits from a community garden across the street.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The massing looks like a slice of cake- a triangular wedge inserted into the plot and angled to maximize privacy away from neighbors to the east and from across the pedestrian alley on its northern edge. The angled edge also subtly orients the homes views and main frontage towards the garden across the street.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

While the slice occupies a footprint covering approximately 50 percent of the plot, the rest of the area is devoted to a private garden and pool. In the north-western corner of the plot we have a detached annex facing the pool containing within it a gym and toilet/shower room.

The client requested a design which can, in the future spatially and programmatically separate into to independent homes. One for the parents and another for the sons future family. Thus, the majority of the current programme (reception, office space, main kitchen, and parents living suites and bedroom) are stacked vertically above one another within the wider base of the wedge. While the sons private quarters and living space are vertically stacked within the tip of the wedge.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Kuwait
Cite: "Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects" 29 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893358/slice-house-alhumaidhi-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »