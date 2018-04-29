Slice House / Alhumaidhi Architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Al-Adiliyah, Kuwait with a plot area of 1000 m2. The rectangular plot has neighbors to the east and south in addition to a pedestrian alley way along its longer northern edge. The shorter street frontage on the western side benefits from a community garden across the street.

The massing looks like a slice of cake- a triangular wedge inserted into the plot and angled to maximize privacy away from neighbors to the east and from across the pedestrian alley on its northern edge. The angled edge also subtly orients the homes views and main frontage towards the garden across the street.

While the slice occupies a footprint covering approximately 50 percent of the plot, the rest of the area is devoted to a private garden and pool. In the north-western corner of the plot we have a detached annex facing the pool containing within it a gym and toilet/shower room.

The client requested a design which can, in the future spatially and programmatically separate into to independent homes. One for the parents and another for the sons future family. Thus, the majority of the current programme (reception, office space, main kitchen, and parents living suites and bedroom) are stacked vertically above one another within the wider base of the wedge. While the sons private quarters and living space are vertically stacked within the tip of the wedge.