Our Readers Show Off Their Most Impressive Architectural Models

In many ways, architectural models are strange objects. On one hand, like drawings, models are a representation of something else—a building—that might exist already but in most cases is so far only hypothetical. On the other hand, they are miniature constructions in themselves, which can be appreciated for their craftsmanship and intricacy. Perhaps this is why architects find models so fascinating; they can be simultaneously admired as an object in themselves and as a vision of something greater.

Earlier this year, we asked our readers to send us images of their most impressive models, and the response clearly showed this fascination. We received photographs of a wide variety of models, from sensible and meticulously constructed miniatures to jaw-dropping expressive outbursts. From over 300 entries, we've narrowed down our readers' submissions to just 21 of the most awe-inspiring examples, splitting them into 5 categories to reflect the incredible range of ways that people have made their models worth looking at.

+ 90

Showing Off Your Design

The goal of any architectural model is to sell a design. These model designers made smart choices to highlight their projects' best features.

Contemporary Neighborhood Library / Mario Serrano + Samantha Sheppard

Save this picture! Contemporary Neighborhood Library / Mario Serrano + Samantha Sheppard. Image courtesy of Mario Serrano

The lightness and geometric precision of Mario Serrano and Samantha Sheppard's design is captured perfectly in the materials and photographic style employed in this model.

Pinecote Pavilion by Fay Jones / Garrett Wineinger + Laura Leticia + Angelika Sophi

Save this picture! Pinecote Pavilion by Fay Jones / Model by Garrett Wineinger + Laura Leticia + Angelika Sophi. Image courtesy of Garrett Wineinger

+ 90

Garrett Wineinger's study of the Pinecote Pavilion by Fay Jones uses "peeled back" layers to demonstrate this classic's construction logic.

Thermal Baths in Pozzuoli / Clemens Kössler

Save this picture! Thermal Baths in Pozzuoli / Clemens Kössler. Image courtesy of Clemens Kössler

+ 90

It's not much to look at from the outside—in fact, we'd go as far as to say that from a distance this model looks like garbage. But the moment you see photographs of this model's interior, you feel a sense of immersion in this atmospheric design.

The Reifier / Heffrence H P Teow

Save this picture! The Reifier / Heffrence H P Teow. Image courtesy of Heffrence H P Teow

+ 90

Given the odd form of this "extroverted" art institution, the decision to create a detailed sectional model helps put one's mind at ease about the design's interior logistics.

Equestrian Center / Pierre Ide + Maël Barbe

Save this picture! Equestrian Center / Pierre Ide + Maël Barbe. Image courtesy of Maël Barbe

+ 90

Architectural models are often constructed of a single material. The decision here to have one contrasting material which highlights the project's most notable feature is striking.

God Is in the Details

Often, what makes a model excellent are the smallest details. These entries caught our eye thanks to the neat little touches that set them apart.

Design Building at UMass Amherst by Leers Weinzapfel Associates / Matt Vocatura

Save this picture! Design Building at UMass Amherst by Leers Weinzapfel Associates / Model by Matt Vocatura. Image courtesy of Matt Vocatura

+ 90

Created for the Timber City exhibit at Washington DC's National Building Museum, the standout elements of Matt Vocatura's model are the tiny 3D-printed "steel" joints connecting the wood elements.

Chamber Music Hall in Reichenau / Ivan Matas

Save this picture! Chamber Music Hall in Reichenau / Ivan Matas. Image courtesy of Ivan Matas

+ 90

This detailed model includes a painstakingly constructed section through the building, showing the structural elements in full.

Visitor Center for Peggy's Cove / Andrew Hill

Save this picture! Visitor Center for Peggy's Cove / Andrew Hill. Image courtesy of Andrew Hill

+ 90

Split into 5 pieces, the base elements of this model are able to slide along 2 bars, providing a look at 4 different sections through the design.

Greenhouse / Julius Puttkammer, Lukas Frenzel, Kai Wagner, Sophie Beike, Robin Bothe + Matthias Voigt

Save this picture! Greenhouse / Julius Puttkammer, Lukas Frenzel, Kai Wagner, Sophie Beike, Robin Bothe + Matthias Voigt. IMage courtesy of Julius Puttkammer

+ 90

This design's pillow-shaped window panes were created by softening plastic in an oven, requiring one team member to give their kitchen up for a number of days.

Type Variant House by VJAA / Sarah Hefner, Ross Davidson + Zach Dawkins

Save this picture! Type Variant House by VJAA / Model by Sarah Hefner, Ross Davidson + Zach Dawkins. Image courtesy of Sarah Hefner, Ross Davidson, Zach Dawkins

+ 90

The love and care put into this model can be seen in its fastidious construction, even down to the alignment of the wood grain. Not visible in these images are the magnets that allow the model to be disassembled for closer investigation.

Meaningful Materials

Just like in buildings themselves, the materials used to construct a model can reveal a lot about the design's atmosphere and intent.

Salient Extension / Ibrahim Ibrahim + Maryam AlJomairi

Save this picture! Salient Extension / Ibrahim Ibrahim + Maryam AlJomairi. Image courtesy of Ibrahim Ibrahim and Maryam AlJomairi

+ 90

What more can we say? When your model is not so much constructed as excavated, you've got our attention (and probably everyone else's, too).

Christoph Schwarz + Thomas Obererlacher

Save this picture! Model by Christoph Schwarz + Thomas Obererlacher. Image courtesy of Thomas Obererlacher

+ 90

The main body of this model is made from a single gypsum cast, helping the angular profile of the design's steel walkways stand out to the viewer.

Theater on Rundle Mountain / Dalton Kaun

Save this picture! Theater on Rundle Mountain / Dalton Kaun. Image courtesy of Dalton Kaun

+ 90

Another model that uses a cast to perfection, in this case the rugged, unrefined terrain of the "mountain" forms a beautiful contrast with the structural logic of the building.

Patience Is a Virtue

Making architectural models is incredibly time-consuming, and it can be tempting to cut corners. These models show what is possible when you avoid that temptation.

Rural Sports Hall / Ramtin Taherian

Save this picture! Rural Sports Hall / Ramtin Taherian. Image courtesy of Ramtin Taherian

+ 90

Look closely, and you'll see that this model's ceiling is made of hundreds of individual threads, each inserted through individually laser-cut holes in the ceiling structure.

Maple Leaf Pavilion / Taiwei Wang

Save this picture! Maple Leaf Pavilion / Taiwei Wang. Image courtesy of Taiwei Wang

+ 90

This remarkable three-legged structure is made using only paper—no glue or fixings whatsoever.

Bastian Marzoli + Pénélope Escallier

Save this picture! Model by Bastian Marzoli + Pénélope Escallier. Image courtesy of Bastian Marzoli + Pénélope Escallier

At a certain scale, simple surface textures aren't enough. This model uses 3 varieties of individually cut bricks to provide an impressive sense of texture to its walls.

Smart Construction Choices

These days, you could simply 3D print a model and call it a day. But these models demonstrate how different tools are suited to different applications, making smart construction choices for a model with real finesse.

New Orleans Aquatic Center / Charles Weimer

Save this picture! New Orleans Aquatic Center / Charles Weimer. Image courtesy of Charles Weimer

+ 90

Combining 3D printing and laser cutting with more traditional techniques, this model is a case study in how different tools can be used to different effects.

Shi Qi Tu

Save this picture! Model by Shi Qi Tu. Image courtesy of Shi Qi Tu

+ 90

While the burned edges of laser-cut wood is usually a distraction in models, here it adds a richness to the model's "ground" which works well with its perspex "water."

Amalgamation / Eli Lurie + Ricardo Chiuz

Save this picture! Amalgamation / Eli Lurie + Ricardo Chiuz. Image courtesy of Eli Lurie

+ 90

In this masterplan design, the outlines of new buildings are shown with perspex that is lit up from below. And what is the perfect material to help these pure, bright shapes stand out? A dark-stained wooden base, of course.

The Pro Leagues

While it perhaps wouldn't be fair to compare the submissions of most of our readers to those made by model-making pros, we couldn't help but showcase a few of the stunning professional models that were submitted. This selection gives just a hint of what's possible given the experience and resources of some of the best model makers in the world.

Peter Wake

Save this picture! Elizabeth Quay Hotel designed by HASSELL / Model by Peter Wake. Image courtesy of Peter Wake

+ 90

Peter Wake, a senior model maker at Woods Bagot who has previously worked for Squire + Partners and HASSELL, sent us a variety of different types of work, ranging from concept and massing models up to complete designs.

Radii Inc.

Save this picture! Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture by Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup / Model by Radii Inc. Image courtesy of Radii Inc.

+ 90

Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, Radii Inc. has an impressive client list, and you may just recognize some of the projects they've worked on.

Thanks to every one of our readers who sent us photographs of their work!

This article was originally published on April 25, 2018.