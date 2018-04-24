World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. PRau Limited
  6. 2018
  7. Cabinet of Curiosities / PRau Limited

Cabinet of Curiosities / PRau Limited

  • 17:00 - 24 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cabinet of Curiosities / PRau Limited
Save this picture!
Cabinet of Curiosities / PRau Limited, © Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond

© Hazel Redmond © Hazel Redmond © Hazel Redmond © Hazel Redmond + 32

  • Architects

    PRau Limited

  • Location

    Christchurch, New Zealand

  • Lead Architects

    Phil Redmond

  • Team

    Madeleine Clarke

  • Area

    504.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Hazel Redmond
Save this picture!
© Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond

Text description provided by the architects. The brief was to design a new home on the site of the previous- lost in the Christchurch Earthquakes. A home that could house the client's large art collection and desires to challenge local architectural conventions. The result is a cabinet of curiosities, housing her collections, archiving the lineage of the site, and referencing local and international architecture. A Home for art, art as Home.

Save this picture!
© Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond

Composed of gable pavilions with a gold-clad box balanced above, the space between forms a central gallery and circulation. A collection of painted characters shade this space digitized as perforated steel screens. Pavilions are compartmentalized into a series of living scales, from the large kitchen dining space to the reclusive homage room. Reinterpreted parameters of lost spaces, previous stud height, the glazed dining roof and excerpts of colonial language set the tone for the new form.

Save this picture!
© Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond

Playing with duality and the subversion of conventions, we have contrasted traditional local architectural typologies with contemporary form and materiality. The project re appropriates local architectural references of the Christchurch canons heavily figured concrete work from the 60’s and 70’s and international architects Scarpa, Siza, Scharoun, and Shinohara. A home as a cast, forming something other, something new.

Save this picture!
© Hazel Redmond
© Hazel Redmond

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Cabinet of Curiosities / PRau Limited" 24 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893095/cabinet-of-curiosities-prau-limited/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »