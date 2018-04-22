World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Chile
  5. PAARQ Arquitectos
  6. 2017
  7. Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos

Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 22 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos, © Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

© Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy © Paula Monroy + 18

  • Architects

    PAARQ Arquitectos

  • Location

    Zapallar, Chile

  • Architect in charge

    Patricio Araya Rodriguez

  • Design Team

    PAARQ Arquitectos

  • Area

    150.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Paula Monroy

  • Construction

    PAARQ Arquitectos

  • Structural Calculation

    Pablo Romero

  • Site Area

    300 m2

  • Owner

    Francisca Contador, Miguel Galdos
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zapallar is located in a coastal town, formed by a harmonious network of streets, an eclectic architecture with impressive gardens rich in flora. Zapallar is a place where tradition and modernity are joining. The people of the town are migrating, selling at good prices and yielding to new constructions.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy
Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

This house reflects austerity of the day-to-day, without pretensions; with the looseness of a beach house. In the middle of the town, a clear volume emerges that tends to be hermetic towards the South, opening to the light of the north towards the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy

 With interiors completely white and framed spaces by a double height that allows a generous space of natural light and the encounter with the open interior spaces. The program is organized in a simple way; longitudinally for the living room,   dining room,   kitchen and the stairs to the second floor. This private volume, receives the bedrooms with their respective bathrooms.

Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

The materiality of the house is built with wooden skeleton and ventilated frontage. The shaded grayish color is the result of a contribution to highlight the texture, which is conditioned by the different lights throughout the day.

Save this picture!
© Paula Monroy
© Paula Monroy
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Glass

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Chile
Cite: "Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos" [Casa Zapallar / PAARQ Arquitectos] 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893023/zapallar-house-paarq-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »