Zapallar House / PAARQ Arquitectos

+ 18

Architects PAARQ Arquitectos

Location Zapallar, Chile

Architect in charge Patricio Araya Rodriguez

Design Team PAARQ Arquitectos

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Paula Monroy

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction PAARQ Arquitectos

Structural Calculation Pablo Romero

Site Area 300 m2

Owner Francisca Contador, Miguel Galdos More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Zapallar is located in a coastal town, formed by a harmonious network of streets, an eclectic architecture with impressive gardens rich in flora. Zapallar is a place where tradition and modernity are joining. The people of the town are migrating, selling at good prices and yielding to new constructions.

This house reflects austerity of the day-to-day, without pretensions; with the looseness of a beach house. In the middle of the town, a clear volume emerges that tends to be hermetic towards the South, opening to the light of the north towards the landscape.

With interiors completely white and framed spaces by a double height that allows a generous space of natural light and the encounter with the open interior spaces. The program is organized in a simple way; longitudinally for the living room, dining room, kitchen and the stairs to the second floor. This private volume, receives the bedrooms with their respective bathrooms.

The materiality of the house is built with wooden skeleton and ventilated frontage. The shaded grayish color is the result of a contribution to highlight the texture, which is conditioned by the different lights throughout the day.