DISSING+WEITLING Wins Competition for Scenic Pedestrian Bridge in China

DISSING+WEITLING Wins Competition for Scenic Pedestrian Bridge in China
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Nearly a year after opening its "Xiamen Bicycle Skyway," DISSING+WEITLING Architecture has won another major infrastructure project in the Chinese city. The winning design, "Xiamen Footpaths," is set to be a 21-kilometer network of paths and bridges creating a large-scale network connecting the surrounding nature and the budding metropolis of Xiamen.

Much like DISSING+WEITLING's "Bicycle Snake" did for bicycles in Copenhagen, the "Xiamen Footpaths" will improve the traveling conditions and city experience for pedestrians in the bustling city of Xiamen.

Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

The footpaths take the city's residents and visitors on a journey through the peaceful mountainside and vibrant cityscape of Xiamen. To address the contrast between the serenity of the natural environment and the hustle-and-bustle of the city, DISSING+WEITLING had to create a "coherent yet flexible design language" that would adapt to the different contexts.

Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Steen Savery Trojaborg, partner and CEO at DISSING+WEITLING, said of the design, "It will be a fascinating experience to walk among the treetops and see the city and landscape unfold from a new perspective."

Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Courtesy of DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

News via: DISSING+WEITLING Architecture.

The Worlds Longest Elevated Cycling Path Opens in China

This month, in the city of Xiamen, China's first elevated cycling path was inaugurated. At nearly 8 kilometers long, the structure is now the world's longest elevated cycling path. The construction of this exclusive cycling path was promoted by the Xiamen City Government to provide inhabitants with a new sustainable transportation alternative that could significantly reduce vehicular traffic on the city's already congested highways.

Cite: Collin Abdallah. "DISSING+WEITLING Wins Competition for Scenic Pedestrian Bridge in China" 27 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892911/dissing-plus-weitling-wins-competition-for-scenic-pedestrian-bridge-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

