  Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Parabolic-Vaulted School Campus in Rural China

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Parabolic-Vaulted School Campus in Rural China

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Parabolic-Vaulted School Campus in Rural China
Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Parabolic-Vaulted School Campus in Rural China, © VA
© VA

Zaha Hadid Architects has unveiled its design for the Lushan Primary School, an educational campus that will serve around 120 students from 12 villages in a rural area of Jiangxi Province in China. The design features a series of barrel and parabolic vaults constructed from concrete, which are oriented to offer optimum lighting conditions and views out to the landscape.

© VA © Zaha Hadid Architects © Zaha Hadid Architects © VA + 11

© VA
© VA

Comprising the school, dormitory and utility buildings, the length of each vault is adapted to accommodate the school's program. At the center of the largest cluster of vaults, a courtyard provides a circulation space and play area. The ends of the vaults cantilever beyond the building envelope to extend the teaching environment outdoors and to protect the interior from solar gain.

© VA
© VA

Due to the remote location of the school, Zaha Hadid Architects has proposed a novel method of construction in which the complex formwork for the concrete vaults will be manufactured on site. A robot arm with a hot wire cutter will be delivered to site and shape foam pieces to create the concrete molds. Since the vaults are modular, these formwork pieces will also be reusable.

© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects

The building will be finished with ceramic external surfaces, referencing the region's history of producing high-quality ceramics which dates back to the Ming Dynasty. These external finishes will include a gradient of tones that delineate the programs within each building.

  • Architects

    Zaha Hadid Architects

  • Location

    Lushan, Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

  • Design

    Patrik Schumacher

  • ZHA Project Director

    Charles Walker, Nils Fischer

  • ZHA Project Architect

    Michal Wojtkiewicz

  • ZHA Project Associate

    Armando Solano

  • ZHA Project Team

    Nassim Eshaghi, Nastasja Mitrovic, Marko Margeta, Hung-Da Chien

  • Engineering

    Shing and Partners Design Group (SPDG)

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects
© Zaha Hadid Architects
Cite: Rory Stott. "Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Parabolic-Vaulted School Campus in Rural China" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

