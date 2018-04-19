World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Japan
  SUGAWARADAISUKE
  2017
  7. Nojiri-ko Nature Platforms / SUGAWARADAISUKE

Nojiri-ko Nature Platforms / SUGAWARADAISUKE

  • 20:00 - 19 April, 2018
Nojiri-ko Nature Platforms / SUGAWARADAISUKE
Nojiri-ko Nature Platforms / SUGAWARADAISUKE, © Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat

© Jérémie Souteyrat © Jérémie Souteyrat © Jérémie Souteyrat © Jérémie Souteyrat + 36

  • Architects

    SUGAWARADAISUKE

  • Location

    Nagano, Japan

  • Lead Architects

    Daisuke Sugawara, Noriyuki Ueakasaka, Hiroyuki Nakazawa

  • Lighting Design

    Toh design(Aki Hayakawa)

  • Area

    52.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Jérémie Souteyrat

  • Structural Design

    TECTONICA INC. (Yoshinori Suzuki、Hinako Igarashi)

  • Constructor

    Mizuken Inc.(Kanji Ohsaka)
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Text description provided by the architects. This is a lakeside cottage at Nojiri-ko (Lake). The design target is generating a new lifestyle in the midst of natural landscape by recomposing relationship between nature, building, objects and human beings.

© Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Diagrams
Diagrams

5 platforms with all different sizes, heights and materials transform those function beyond the floor to table, bench, bed, shelf, view reflector and canopy. These platforms create different openness, thermal condition and perspectives with layering structure according to ground undulation and forest landscape. The layering platforms rearranging the hierarchy of landscape/site/building/furniture/object together with generating new living space in the nature.

© Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Section 01
Section 01
© Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat

Open grid structure encouraging, emerging architectural potential to enhance the life with nature concern to the daylight transition, 4 seasons and resident’s lifestyle. Platforms reconstruct “Horizontal Building Elements” into one feature of Nojiri-ko Forest to generate diversity of places, activities and innovation in the nature for people. This project represent opening to the scenery style, together with delightful, esthetic of the nature and transition of the time.

© Jérémie Souteyrat
© Jérémie Souteyrat
Cite: "Nojiri-ko Nature Platforms / SUGAWARADAISUKE" 19 Apr 2018. ArchDaily.

