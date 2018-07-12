EPR Partner / Wiegerinck

+ 24

Architects Wiegerinck

Location Transistorweg 5, 6534 AT Nijmegen, The Netherlands

Consultant constructiebureau Snetselaar BV

Area 2200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs William Moore

Text description provided by the architects. EPR Partner is the first Smart Factory to realise brand-new premises on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. Wiegerinck architectuur stedenbouw is responsible for the design and interior of a prestigious and transparent building that integrates office and production functions.

The design has a high level of flexibility with respect to technical connectors - creating a solid support for an optimal process flow. The challenge to move EPR from a standard industrial building to a high-end office environment has ultimately been realised without major compromise.

A design with a lot of glass and open spaces was opted for to create both transparency and connectivity - fully in line with the EPR identity. Module production no longer takes place in closed production halls - this is now ‘out in the open’ so to speak and visible both from the central mezzanine and from outside the building. The new premises also accommodates the supportive office departments and it is fitted with a compact fully-automated warehouse system.

The atrium, the connecting factor between all components of the innovation cycle, is the basis of our design vision. The stairs that connect the different floors are located here, as well as the pantry and (in)formal meeting spaces. The abundant access light and high level of transparency has resulted in a pleasant working environment for the staff.