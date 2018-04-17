World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City

Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City
Save this picture!
Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City, Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

Studio Gang’s 10-story commercial “Solar Carve Tower” has topped out in New York’s Meatpacking District. Officially named “40 Tenth Avenue,” the scheme responds to a perceived lack of site-specific design in New York, with Studio Gang prioritizing “intentionality and contextuality” as their guiding principles. The scheme is therefore defined by a dramatic curtain wall, chiseled shape, and a dynamic relationship with its surrounding environment.

Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang Courtesy of Studio Gang + 13

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

40 Tenth Avenue embodies Studio Gang’s solar carving strategy for enhancing connectivity in tall buildings, using angles of the sun’s rays to sculpt the architectural form. The design process sought to preserve maximum access to light and air, with the building’s form “carved out” to create a scheme narrower at the bottom than at the top.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

The 139,000-square-foot scheme will contain more than 40,000 square feet of retail space fronting onto 10th Avenue. The scheme also includes over 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a 10,000 square foot shared roof deck and 8,000 square foot second-floor balcony adjacent to The High Line.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Studio Gang
Courtesy of Studio Gang

40 Tenth Avenue topped out on April 12, 2018, with an anticipated completion date in March 2019.

News via: Studio Gang

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City" 17 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892743/studio-gangs-solar-carve-tower-tops-out-in-new-york-city/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »