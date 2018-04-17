Studio Gang's "Solar Carve Tower" Tops Out in New York City

Studio Gang’s 10-story commercial “Solar Carve Tower” has topped out in New York’s Meatpacking District. Officially named “40 Tenth Avenue,” the scheme responds to a perceived lack of site-specific design in New York, with Studio Gang prioritizing “intentionality and contextuality” as their guiding principles. The scheme is therefore defined by a dramatic curtain wall, chiseled shape, and a dynamic relationship with its surrounding environment.

40 Tenth Avenue embodies Studio Gang’s solar carving strategy for enhancing connectivity in tall buildings, using angles of the sun’s rays to sculpt the architectural form. The design process sought to preserve maximum access to light and air, with the building’s form “carved out” to create a scheme narrower at the bottom than at the top.

The 139,000-square-foot scheme will contain more than 40,000 square feet of retail space fronting onto 10th Avenue. The scheme also includes over 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a 10,000 square foot shared roof deck and 8,000 square foot second-floor balcony adjacent to The High Line.

40 Tenth Avenue topped out on April 12, 2018, with an anticipated completion date in March 2019.

News via: Studio Gang