Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten

Philosophical Seminar at the Cathedral Square / Peter Böhm Architekten

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Cultural Architecture, Library
Münster, Germany
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Herr Lukas Roth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: VELUX Commercial, Schörghuber, Berger, FSB Franz Schneider Brakel, Nelskamp, Noll Fensterbau GmbH, Opitigrün International, Ziegelwerk Heinrich Wehrmann GmbH
  • Builder : Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb NRW
  • Construction Management: Schilling Planung GmbH
  • Electrical Engineering : HVB Planungsges. GmbH
  • Buildingphysics/Fireprotection : KempenKrauseIngenieurges
  • Safety And Health Coordinator: Ecoprotec Gmb
  • Heating: Bolte KG
  • Sanitary: M. K. Haustechnik GmbH
  • Ventilation: LimCom Systeme GmbH
© Herr Lukas Roth
“The location between the cathedral square and the Aa-shore prompted us to form the courtyard as a small and quiet square with the entrance to the new “Philosophikum”.

Section
Section

However, the old entrance on the cathedral square is to be reactivated as another access. The new building of the “Philosophikum” forms a unity with the old building, connected through a Attrium that acts as a gap.

© Herr Lukas Roth
© Herr Lukas Roth
This unified character is also strengthened by the materiality of the brickwork facades, which receive a sand-colored lime-cement-mortar slurry, through which the reddish brick shimmers.

© Herr Lukas Roth
Toward the square, the building shows up with its library, which forms the border of the square and which appears as a high shelf wall. On the hall side, the parapets are designed as reading tubes.

© Herr Lukas Roth
In the old building, the seminar rooms are located on the lower floors, above the offices. The clear and orderly development structure with the two decentralized stairwells contributes to a very open atmosphere.”

© Herr Lukas Roth
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Domplatz 23, Münster, Germany

