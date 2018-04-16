World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. China
  5. TEAM BLDG
  6. 2017
  7. Old Building Renovation on Zhenbang Road / TEAM BLDG

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Old Building Renovation on Zhenbang Road / TEAM BLDG

  • 11:00 - 16 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Old Building Renovation on Zhenbang Road / TEAM BLDG
Save this picture!
Old Building Renovation on Zhenbang Road / TEAM BLDG, © Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

© Eiichi Kano © Eiichi Kano © Eiichi Kano © Eiichi Kano + 23

  • Architects

    TEAM BLDG

  • Location

    114 Zhenbang Rd., Xiamen, Fujian, China

  • Lead Architect

    Lei Xiao

  • Design Team

    Lu Bai, Yingying Liu, Jialin Pan, Lizhou Ye, Pedro Ruiz Mazano

  • Area

    155.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Text description provided by the architects. 114 Zhenbang Road is a restaurant project renovated from a historical building with traditional “Qilou” – arcade surroundings. It is distinctive for the original archi-tectural form and its unique location, Zhongshan Road which was the old city cen-ter in Xiamen. Existing buildings in this area can be traced back to 1920s, as a common architecture typology of arcade in the southern Fujian area. Our project is a five-storey arcade, located in the street corner, with the area of 45 sqm per floor

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The site context and architectural features are significant aspects of design con-siderations at the same time of meeting functional requirements. Although all the buildings in the surrounding are arcade, the street elevation seems to be some-what littery on account of long time and lack of maintenance.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

We hope that the reborn elevation can bring the lightsome and lively atmosphere to the old street and maintain the inner relationship with the traditional architectural form. Therefore, we modify the original facade design into aluminum grating, adopting the size of local red brick in Xiamen as a module to express the traditional form with modern material.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Furthermore, the rhythm of holes in the grating is designed with parameterization according to the daily light data. As a result, there will be gradual change of density from top to bottom, so that the daylighting and heat preservation can be guaran-teed.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Save this picture!
2F plan
2F plan
Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano

Interior design emphasizes the contrast of light and heavy, dark and light to the ex-ternal facade. In addition, terrazzo is applied in the area of floor and wall, and con-sequently forms a grey core vertically running through 5 floors. In the evening, the livest time in the Zhongshan Road area, it can be seen even in the distance as a self-luminous volume with massive inner core and lightsome frock.

Save this picture!
© Eiichi Kano
© Eiichi Kano
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Refurbishment China
Cite: "Old Building Renovation on Zhenbang Road / TEAM BLDG" 16 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892577/old-building-renovation-on-zhenbang-road-team-bldg/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »