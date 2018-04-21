RIBA Announces Competition Shortlist for Innovative Nature and Wellbeing Center in Sevenoaks

The shortlisted schemes for the RIBA Competition to design the new Innovative Nature and Wellbeing Center, located in Sevenoaks Wildlife Reserve, are now on display to the public. The competition launched last October by Kent Wildlife Trust, in partnership with The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), as an open design competition "seeking worldwide architects and teams to put forward designs that promote learning, wellbeing, curiosity and nature" for a new visitor center at Sevenoaks.

Save this picture! Nature and Wellbeing Center: Scheme D. Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Nature and Wellbeing Center will be the first of its kind in the UK, "dedicated to connecting people and nature" via mutually beneficial ways. The new visitor center also aims to raise awareness about the importance of our natural environment and sustainability "for our own wellbeing".

Save this picture! Nature and Wellbeing Center: Scheme C. Image Courtesy of RIBA

Save this picture! Nature and Wellbeing Center: Scheme A. Image Courtesy of RIBA

Some of the shortlisted designs incorporate natural materials and systems to provide a variety of learning spaces for the public. The existing conditions on the site allow for an intimate relationship between spaces and the natural environment.

News via: RIBA.