World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Architrend Architecture
  6. 2014
  7. NL_NF House / Architrend Architecture

NL_NF House / Architrend Architecture

  • 03:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
NL_NF House / Architrend Architecture
Save this picture!
NL_NF House / Architrend Architecture, © Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

© Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi © Moreno Maggi + 18

  • Contractor

    Baglieri & Ottaviano

  • Collaborators

    Marco Garfì

  • Client

    Nativo Giorgio
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

Text description provided by the architects. Avenue of the Americas is a two-lane avenue which is located along the main access to the city for those who arrive from Catania. Who gets to Ragusa find a welcome sign in the town of the Baroque capital of the province with several monuments of its historical center enrolled in the UNESCO list. It is located in front of a non-place, peripheral expansion, the sum of banal buildings built between the end of the old and the beginning of the new millennium.

Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

Of all this the visitor does not find the track There is no minimum urban design, the roads are driveways, made only for cars and not for people to connect different parts of a cluster of chaotic and lacking in identity. In this context, we found ourselves at the end of 2010 to start a project of a residence for two families. The idea of our clients is to build a modern building, giving up an earlier project which planned a traditional construction with various classical elements. Starting from that point comes the identification of our study which has now its own image, thanks to the many contemporary projects realized.

Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

The main idea when designed the building was to free him from the building surrounding by building a first level overhanging on all sides, with a considerable overhang towards the avenue. The second idea was to think about the material, concrete, which shows the plot of the formwork panels. The project is designed in a holistic way, integrating the exterior with the interior which, although different in the two residences, primarily for the use of materials are characterized by common choices. You enter the building by an internal road on the back side. From that side the project is characterized by a structural grid, projecting on the ground floor, with an inserted steel staircase, very light, which contrasts with concrete structures.

Save this picture!
© Moreno Maggi
© Moreno Maggi

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Architrend Architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Italy
Cite: "NL_NF House / Architrend Architecture" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892508/casa-nl-nf-architrend-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream