Gensler to Renovate Cleveland Cavalier's Quicken Loans Arena

The rust-belt city of Cleveland, Ohio is home to a number of famous architectural icons including Farshid Moussavi's Museum of Contemporary Art, Rafael Vinoly’s Cleveland Museum of Art, and Frank Gehry’s Peter B. Lewis Building at Case Western Reserve. Cleveland is also the site of the oldest publicly-owned NBA arena in the country that has yet to receive a major renovation. However, Quicken Loans Arena, home court to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, will be undergoing a large transformation to be spearheaded by Gensler.

This new design, which will greatly improve the visitor experience and serve as a catalyst of the growth in Cleveland, will have all Cavalier fans excited to “Defend The Land” once the renovations are complete in 2019.

‘The Q’ as dubbed by Cleveland fans, will be seeing a $140 million dollar upgrade and expansion which will allow the arena to host major events, and extend the lifespan of the Cavalier’s home court. Designed through a collaborative effort by SHoP and Rosetti, Gensler will serve as the architect of record, responsible for transforming the exterior elements of the building, including new areas for outdoor events and modern solutions for arena entry challenges. The redesigned six levels of interior space will be expanded to increase the functionality of the main concourses and gathering areas.

“We are thrilled to be working on this exciting transformation, says Gensler Firmwide Sports Practice Area Leader Ryan Sickman. “The growth and momentum in Cleveland is driving a new platform for development and success and The Q is a part of this landscape. It is rewarding to be part of such an impactful project that will help drive and reflect the community’s growth and vibrant future for years to come. We’re focused on delivering an enhanced user experience and expanded functionality while helping to create an all-new look and connectivity to the city.”

