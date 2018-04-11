CR House / Obra arquitetos

+ 31

Architects Obra arquitetos

Location São José dos Campos, Brazil

Authors Thiago Natal Duarte, João Paulo Daolio

Area 650.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Nelson Kon

Structure Solofund Engenharia

MEP Dma Engenharia

Automation Steluti Engenharia

Lighting Marcos Castilha Arquitetura de Iluminação

Landscape Design Forma & Verde

Photovoltaic Panels Proengenharia More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The main request of the couple was to make a house with a roof and great offer of external area. We proposed a large sloping roof in metal structure and L-shaped installation, where the yard turned into a large lawn fully integrated with the internal space. The large frames allow the total opening of the spaces on the ground floor by diluting the boundaries between the interior and exterior. Still, on the ground floor, there is a service and kitchen core that does not have access to the central lawn.

On the upper floor, there are TV room, office, and 3 suites; all with windows to the lawn, functioning like the balconies of the Brazilian colonial houses that overlook a great páteo. The sloping cover provides ample right feet, which provides a very efficient thermal comfort. This cover also has 2 layers; double metallic tile with styrofoam and concrete tile, in addition to the wood lining. This system also greatly optimizes the energy efficiency of the home.

The project also sought sustainability solutions, using 24 photovoltaic panels that are located in a shade at the edge of the pool and a 5,000L cistern for irrigation of the garden. The boards produce approximately 720kWh / month of power and are connected to the grid system for a cheap light bill. I believe that we realized a contemporary architecture, where the exploration of the technical virtues provided very heterogeneous spaces, bringing quality and comfort to spaces and users.