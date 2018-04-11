World
  CR House / Obra arquitetos

CR House / Obra arquitetos

  • 09:29 - 11 April, 2018
CR House / Obra arquitetos
CR House / Obra arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon + 31

  • Architects

    Obra arquitetos

  • Location

    São José dos Campos, Brazil

  • Authors

    Thiago Natal Duarte, João Paulo Daolio

  • Area

    650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Structure

    Solofund Engenharia

  • MEP

    Dma Engenharia

  • Automation

    Steluti Engenharia

  • Lighting

    Marcos Castilha Arquitetura de Iluminação

  • Landscape Design

    Forma & Verde

  • Photovoltaic Panels

    Proengenharia
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The main request of the couple was to make a house with a roof and great offer of external area. We proposed a large sloping roof in metal structure and L-shaped installation, where the yard turned into a large lawn fully integrated with the internal space. The large frames allow the total opening of the spaces on the ground floor by diluting the boundaries between the interior and exterior. Still, on the ground floor, there is a service and kitchen core that does not have access to the central lawn.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

On the upper floor, there are TV room, office, and 3 suites; all with windows to the lawn, functioning like the balconies of the Brazilian colonial houses that overlook a great páteo. The sloping cover provides ample right feet, which provides a very efficient thermal comfort. This cover also has 2 layers; double metallic tile with styrofoam and concrete tile, in addition to the wood lining. This system also greatly optimizes the energy efficiency of the home.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Section A, B and C
Section A, B and C
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The project also sought sustainability solutions, using 24 photovoltaic panels that are located in a shade at the edge of the pool and a 5,000L cistern for irrigation of the garden. The boards produce approximately 720kWh / month of power and are connected to the grid system for a cheap light bill. I believe that we realized a contemporary architecture, where the exploration of the technical virtues provided very heterogeneous spaces, bringing quality and comfort to spaces and users.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
