Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow

Architects
LocationMoscow, Russia
Lead ArchitectsJulia Burdova, Olga Aleksakova, Olga Vlasenko
TeamOlga Vlasenko, Maria Serova, Jezi Stankevic, Anastasia Fedoseeva, Timur Magichev, Vasily Goncharov, Nelya Sabirova
Area3780.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Interior TeamOlga Vlasenko, Maria Serova, Nastya Fedoseeva
EngineersNPC Monolit
LandscapeGillespies
General designerBuromoscow
ContractorGK PIK
LightingQ-PRO
Text description provided by the architects. Kindergarten for 220 children is located in the newly built prefab housing area in the outskirts of Moscow, also designed by Buromoscow.
We have decided for a round building with rectangular interior courtyard, when faced with the irregular plot shape (more a result of existing spatial planning norms than a conscious planning choice).
Windows at the first and second floor are shaped as different sea creatures – fish, shrimp and jellyfish. Ground floor, where the youngest children are, is fully glazed. Glazing in the interior courtyard is partially colored to give beautiful color shadows in the corridors.
The interior is light and simple taking into consideration the amount of colorful toys to fill the space later. Each floor has its color accent – yellow, orange or blue.