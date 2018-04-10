World
  Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow

Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow

  • 02:00 - 10 April, 2018
Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow
Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow, © Serafima Telkanova
© Serafima Telkanova

© Serafima Telkanova © Vlad Feoktistov

  • Architects

    Buromoscow

  • Location

    Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Julia Burdova, Olga Aleksakova, Olga Vlasenko

  • Team

    Olga Vlasenko, Maria Serova, Jezi Stankevic, Anastasia Fedoseeva, Timur Magichev, Vasily Goncharov, Nelya Sabirova

  • Area

    3780.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Serafima Telkanova, Vlad Feoktistov

  • Interior Team

    Olga Vlasenko, Maria Serova, Nastya Fedoseeva

  • Engineers

    NPC Monolit

  • Landscape

    Gillespies

  • General designer

    Buromoscow

  • Contractor

    GK PIK

  • Lighting

    Q-PRO
© Vlad Feoktistov
© Vlad Feoktistov

Text description provided by the architects. Kindergarten for 220 children is located in the newly built prefab housing area in the outskirts of Moscow, also designed by Buromoscow.

Volume Exploration
Volume Exploration

We have decided for a round building with rectangular interior courtyard, when faced with the irregular plot shape (more a result of existing spatial planning norms than a conscious planning choice).

© Serafima Telkanova
© Serafima Telkanova

Windows at the first and second floor are shaped as different sea creatures – fish, shrimp and jellyfish. Ground floor, where the youngest children are, is fully glazed. Glazing in the interior courtyard is partially colored to give beautiful color shadows in the corridors.

© Serafima Telkanova
© Serafima Telkanova

The interior is light and simple taking into consideration the amount of colorful toys to fill the space later. Each floor has its color accent – yellow, orange or blue.

© Serafima Telkanova
© Serafima Telkanova
Cite: "Kindergarten Vashavskoye Hwy 141 / Buromoscow" 10 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/892110/kindergarten-vashavskoye-hwy-141-buromoscow/> ISSN 0719-8884

