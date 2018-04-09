World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. estudio IGLOO
  6. 2017
  7. estudio IGLOO Office / estudio IGLOO

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

estudio IGLOO Office / estudio IGLOO

  • 11:00 - 9 April, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
estudio IGLOO Office / estudio IGLOO
Save this picture!
estudio IGLOO Office / estudio IGLOO, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos + 36

  • Architects

    estudio IGLOO

  • Location

    Valencia, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Ingacio Marí Beneit, Antonio Galindo Alvarado

  • Area

    85.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    David Frutos
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The studio is located on the ground floor, with only one facade facing the street. Its spatial structure is radically longitudinal, four meters wide by twenty meters deep and four meters high. We had to give form to a workspace flexible enough to be able to contain both a small or a large workgroup, and could also englobe several simultaneous uses.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Panels Longitudinal Section
Panels Longitudinal Section

On the longitudinal sides, we place the storage: the right side will contain the secondary spaces - bathroom, kitchen, archive and reprography - and the left, the library. The back part of the space contains a three by two fifty meters wall we will use as a projection screen.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The main facade is the only element in contact with the street and therefore capable of interacting with it. Studying the configuration of the public space of the neighborhood -the sidewalks-, we detected that they are extremely fluid circulation elements, in which there are NO spaces where you can rest or talk -benches- and the few we can find are paid -cafeterias-.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

We propose an intermediate space - an activity condenser - that has a double function: first, to serve as a flying goal, a place to stop to talk, and second as an energy transformer. For this, we have two stools and a static bike. The first encourages social encounters, and the second encourages healthy living and responsible consumption. By pedaling, the user can generate enough energy to charge a mobile phone and, at the same time, it makes you consume your own, practicing sports.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The interior -the work area- is designed as a unique space where the furniture is available as needed, initially containing a domestic space next to the street, a large work area, another group meeting, a leisure space and the last projection zone.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The cork roof describes a changing profile. Through the succession of large blocks of white cork -which act as beams in transverse position- we can modify the section according to the interior space and the use that it requires. Through this operation, space will change, not only its quality and form but also the perception of it.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Spain
Cite: "estudio IGLOO Office / estudio IGLOO" [Oficina estudio IGLOO / estudio IGLOO] 09 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891911/estudio-igloo-office-estudio-igloo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »