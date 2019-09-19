World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Turkey
  5. ERA Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Intertech R&D Building / ERA Architects

Intertech R&D Building / ERA Architects

  • 10:00 - 19 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Intertech R&D Building / ERA Architects
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

© Yercekim Architectural Photography © Yercekim Architectural Photography © Yercekim Architectural Photography © Yercekim Architectural Photography + 36

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Techno parks, Technology Development Zones or Innovation Centers are similar terminologies describing specially designated areas where research institutions or innovative companies developing new technologies are fostered by some legal and financial encouragements. In Turkey, the development of such techno parks first initiated within university campus areas where industry and university can work together. Recently Turkish government started to designate new technological development zones not only in university campuses but also in the outskirts of large cities. These areas not only have special legal and financial advantages but they also have rather flexible building codes. The innovative characters of the companies and favorable building regulations enable more exciting and fresh architectural examples to flourish in these areas. ERA Architects was selected by a client to design the headquarters in the new Istanbul Technopark Campus.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The building for Intertech, a Denizbank / Sberbank initiative, is located in Istanbul Technopark Campus, next to the Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Kurtkoy District, within a rapidly urbanizing new neighborhood.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

A young and innovative team of Information Technologies is the host of this new building. Since they spend most of their time in a digital environment, concentrated on their screen, the design’s main goal of has been set to create a place of comfort by daylight where users can contemplate with views of a wide horizon animated by planes going back and forth between earth and sky.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The client’s demand for a rational usage of interior spaces and circulation has been a significant parameter in relation to the budget. Yet, creating possibilities for a lively social environment would affect and shape the interior organisation of the building. The architects have envisioned a tension between the exteriors and interiors of the building; sturdy looking and well-arranged mass contrasts with the building’s ground relationship enabling diverse spatial and social experiences.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The solid and opaque white building is divided into two arms inviting users inside, while the bridge connecting the two sides defines an entrance courtyard. The bridge, initially proposed as a socialising area, has been transformed into a small gym in accordance with the demand of the client.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The building has a total of ten floors, which four of them are placed below ground. The floors above the ground consist of open work spaces surrounding the structural core in which tea-coffee stations, open and closed meeting rooms, fire-escape stairs, service areas like restrooms and shafts for system installations are located. There are also terraces on each floor where users can relax outside on their break times.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The main dining hall is placed below the ground floor on the backside of the building. The staged terrace stretched between the lower and the main ground levels help the sunlight and landscape reach this dining hall while linking the interiors to boundaries of the site.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

The building establishes a dialogue with the sky, while enhancing its performance in terms of energy efficiency. The façade’s white dyed glass cladding acts like a canvas that reflects the constantly changing sky on the building. Some of the panels on the façade, controlled by an automation system, are regularly opened on specific hours of the day to let the fresh air in. In addition to all the design principles mentioned above, Intertech building is also LEED Gold-certified; developed to meet the certificate’s specific requirements.

Save this picture!
© Yercekim Architectural Photography
© Yercekim Architectural Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ERA Architects
Office

Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education University Turkey
Cite: "Intertech R&D Building / ERA Architects" 19 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/891602/intertech-r-and-d-building-era-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream